Wyoming students named Doodle for Google competition winners and finalists





Cheyenne, Wyoming (Wyoming News Now) – A student from Central High School has been named the winner of the Doodle for Google Student Contest for Wyoming.

A talented Wyoming student could soon have her work on the Google homepage for millions to see.

Google has announced the winners of its 15th annual contest.

The competition allows K-12 students across the country to create their own version of the Google logo, inspired by a prompt I appreciate.

I feel that art belongs to everyone. It’s a way to express yourself, an outlet for being yourself. To express one’s feelings and put them down on paper in a way that is not visible in words or otherwise. So I think everyone should try art too, it’s great. It really brings light to my life, and I feel that if I try it, I can bring light to other people’s lives too, says the artist and his doodle of the Google competition. said Ashley Smedley of Wyoming, who won the .

An 11th grader from Central High School is one of the winners with the “first look” graffiti.

Ashlis’ art was selected from among thousands of submissions.

Central High School students helped Ashli ​​celebrate with a surprise rally on Monday.

People can vote for their favorite artist from May 18th to 25th so that Ashli ​​can win a bigger prize.

A public vote will determine the five national finalists, which can be voted on several times a day, and Google plans to announce these finalists in late May.

The national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 technology package to a computer lab or technology program.

Ashli ​​says her art depicts a woman reminiscing about the happy times of her childhood.

We really wanted to follow wWoming. Ashley’s mother, Trisha Smedley, said: “We were a little handicapped by being the smallest state, so everyone was stoked for Ashley and going to vote on behalf of Wyoming. I need you to help me with it,” he said.

Tricia said Ashley had never taken an art class before and started when her aunt gave her an art kit.

Ashli ​​decided to enter the contest because her friend entered it and won it.

For those interested in voting for Ashlis’ work and putting Wyoming’s art on the map, voting begins May 18. You can vote here.

