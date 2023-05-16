



In February, we launched DJ, a personalized AI guide that makes choices based on a better understanding of you and your musical tastes. Now we are excited to begin rolling out his DJ Beta to Premium His users in the UK and Ireland.

The heart of DJing is connection and discovery. And thanks to a powerful combination of Spotify’s personalization technology by the DJ, generative AI by the music expert using his OpenAI technology, and dynamic AI voices, listening has never felt more personal. became.

When I was deciding where to offer my next DJ, England and Ireland made sense. We have a team of local music experts in the area, and in some places the foundational skills of DJing have been developed.

We also know there is demand. We’ve seen fans all over the world asking for DJs, but the most common requests were from users on social media in the UK and Ireland. * But don’t just take it away from us. . .

When UK and Irish users watch the channel, they are welcomed by a stunningly realistic AI voice modeled after Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier X Jernigan. Plus, they’re provided with songs and context tailored to them. For example, users who tuned in just before its release said that Arlo Parks’ latest album, My Soft Machine, will be released at the end of May alongside “Phoenix,” a collaboration with friend and longtime role model Phoebe Bridgers. You may hear about the release. And when it comes to engaging listening experiences, it’s these relatable, contextual moments that fascinate his DJ-users.

We found that DJ listeners wanted to try something new (or listen to songs they might have skipped) when hearing commentary along with personal music recommendations. On days when users watch the channel, fans spend 25% of their viewing time on his DJ and keep coming back. More than half of the listeners for the first time come to listen to the DJ again the next day. **

And DJing especially resonates with Generation Z and Millennials, who make up 87% of DJ users. ***

But this is just the beginning. DJ is still in beta and will continue to iterate and innovate to evolve the experience over time.

Want to try DJing? Just access your music feed on your mobile home.

*Results based on Tweets from users with publicly identifiable locations between February 22, 2023 and May 11, 2023. **Results are based on eligible DJ users (mobile premium users in the US and Canada) and were collected from 02/22/2023 to 03/01/2023. ***Results are based on eligible DJ users (mobile premium users in the US and Canada). Canada (Mobile), collected from 04/28/2023 to 05/04/2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.spotify.com/2023-05-16/ai-dj-uk-ireland-spotify-personalization/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

