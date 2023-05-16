Google Cloud and SAP: Faster Results, More Value from Data





Last week, we announced a significant expansion of our partnership with SAP to jointly provide customers with open data solutions that put data and analytics at the heart of business transformation, based on Google Cloud Cortex Framework on SAP Datasphere and BigQuery. .

Co-engineering this breakthrough solution strengthens our partnership and helps our customers overcome the many hurdles that prevent them from using their data and analytics as effectively as possible.

What’s changing is that customers can now use SAP Datasphere to consolidate all their SAP system data and non-SAP enterprise data into Google Cloud, bringing all data from virtually any data source into one end-to-end to be integrated with Data can be viewed in real time in the cloud. And Google BigQuery, Google Vertex AI, and machine learning can all be used to increase the value of that data in a secure, scalable architecture that easily maintains application and workflow context.

In the past, combining siled data could be problematic due to the resources required and the potential costs and risks associated with normalizing data across platforms. Now the customer can do this with reduced risk while minimizing her TCO of investing in a data platform across people, processes and technology.

Consider what this means for customers who choose Google Cloud for RISE with SAP. Accelerate the ROI of your SAP S/4HANA deployments with access to a complete data platform fully managed by SAP and supported by Google Cloud, the global leader in cloud infrastructure, security, intelligence and innovation.

Wipro, the world’s leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, chose RISE with SAP on Google Cloud to transform its underlying technology. The company operates its core business domains based on SAP’s customer lifecycle, project lifecycle, talent supply chain, employee lifecycle, and financial management. It had to be scalable, flexible and secure to operate on top of it. After choosing RISE with SAP on Google Cloud, many of the Wipros SAP systems now run on Google Cloud, giving you unprecedented visibility into data across your enterprise and extracting the maximum possible value from that data. A foundation has been built to extract value.

Our customer, Telus, one of the world’s leading technology companies, chose RISE with SAP on Google Cloud to run its critical SAP workloads. Business users used to suffer from slow queries, but now they can get insights in minutes instead of hours (20x faster). Since deploying the SAP system on Google Cloud, he has seen a 50% increase in his success rate in solving customer problems using the automation system.

Telus also sees the benefits of running RISE using SAP on Google Cloud with its enhanced analytics capabilities. They combine data from many sources to get a holistic view of their customers in real time and enable data-driven decisions about investments in their network infrastructure. And by ingesting SAP transactional data into BigQuery and Cortex Framework, Telus can adjust ingestion patterns to optimize supply chain data flow, reduce customer service costs, and improve customer experience.

Data drives added value and new features

Data is the currency of business. With it, you can create powerful insights that impact and improve every corner of your organization. Google Cloud and SAP announced new capabilities last week to combine RISE with SAP, SAP, and non-SAP data to build powerful analytics and decision-making solutions, making consistent data strategies secure and efficient for everyone. You can now build and use it. Data context across platforms.

Think about how your team can drive efficiency, increased revenue, customer satisfaction, and other important KPIs. Here are some possible examples: A power company uses SAP for customer relationship management and billing functions, and a non-SAP solution for outage management. When severe weather events occur, utilities want a 360-degree view of the impact on their customers. This requires connecting master customer CRM and billing data from SAP, data from outage management systems, weather and other contextual data from Google BigQuery datasets.

Google’s leadership in providing secure and powerful cloud infrastructure and analytics capabilities is a common reason SAP customers choose Google Cloud. Vodafone accelerates its path to innovation by choosing Google Cloud. Ignacio Garcia, Global Director and CIO of Data and Analytics at Vodafone Italy, said moving a company’s data ecosystem to Google Cloud unlocked a lot of value in its processes and analytics, helping companies understand process bottlenecks. and said it helps streamline how it operates. For example, at Vodafone, employees can simply work faster so they can now provision hardware to new businesses in minutes instead of his previous six-month cycle.

“It’s all about connecting people and things in the ecosystem. We are very excited,” Garcia said.

Realize new insights with SAP Datasphere and Google Cloud Cortex Framework

Our goal is to make data more accessible and easier to use. To achieve this, SAP Datasphere enables replication and federation of data from SAP sources to BigQuery and Google Cloud Cortex Framework. This will allow the customer to define and manage a common semantic layer for his SAP data, enabling data enrichment, deduplication, normalization and making it accessible across the stack. By providing a consistent business context for data, this interconnection allows business users, data scientists, and engineers to focus on innovating with data instead of managing it.

It also ingests data into BigQuery from sources such as Google Analytics, Google Ads, industry datasets, weather and traffic patterns, and uses the Google Cloud Cortex Framework to deliver data through packaged content and reference architectures for common business scenarios. You can also glean insights from this data.

Customers are looking for options to unlock their SAP data and increase its value across the enterprise. This is made possible by leveraging the Google Cloud Cortex Framework on SAP Datasphere and BigQuery.

Enrichment with AI Creates New Value and Possibilities

In addition to these on-demand capabilities, customers are supported by Google Cloud, giving them a solution that is inherently scalable to incorporate new technologies. Once customers have accurate and actionable data in a secure model, they can leverage pre-delivered content via machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide meaningful data insights and make decisions quickly and reliably. can make decisions. This is a huge advantage as generative AI becomes more commonplace and you need safe, cost-effective and protected models to simplify your business.

Generative AI, for example, offers new possibilities to change how companies manage their supply chains.

Generative AI’s ability to extract key information from documents and summarize key takeaways enables buyers and supply chain managers to easily ask questions about products and suppliers in natural language and get outstanding answers.

Google Gen App Builder Info\bots enable buyers to reorder frequently ordered products, use multi-turn conversations to refine searches, and change suppliers for better deals You can now also highlight opportunities and confirm orders.

Customers are starting to use Generative AI for supplier risk assessment. When used in conjunction with existing AI approaches, models can analyze various factors such as financial health, current news events, past performance, delivery schedules, and more to generate a risk score for each vendor. This allows the company to make informed decisions about its procurement strategy, resulting in less supply chain disruption and procurement costs.

Generative AI is also transforming the creation and utility of documents throughout the supply chain process. For example, Google Gen App Builder makes it easy to extract key terms and conditions, find relevant product data, and answer product questions. Large Language Model (LLM) extraction prompts allow you to extract structured product information from unstructured documents, eliminating tedious manual steps when entering new products into supply chain management systems.

Generative AI uses embeddings to uncover unexpected correlations in case reports from shipping and receiving agents and customers, uncovering clusters of previously unseen correlated events that interfere with the smooth delivery of products. Reveal.

Beyond the supply chain, these same capabilities can be applied across other verticals such as human resources, commerce, procurement, finance and manufacturing. Infobots can be built quickly to help employees understand and apply company policies, or to provide immediate and accurate answers to consumer inquiries. LLMs can provide deeply personalized product recommendations by changing marketing language based on analysis of customer interactions with businesses.

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the industry by increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and optimizing workflows with less human intervention. As AI technology continues to advance, the number of innovative applications of generative AI is expected to grow in various industries.

Google Cloud’s continued investment in SAP optimization

Leveraging data quickly to deliver transformative outcomes is a valuable benefit of RISE with SAP, but we also continued to invest in ways to optimize the SAP experience on Google Cloud. Google Cloud currently has 37 regions, and all new regions will support SAP workloads at launch. We also have new certifications to support the largest and most demanding S/4HANA workloads on M3 VMs. And as of Q4 2022, SAP RISE customers are significantly benefiting from the new Hyperdisk Extreme solution with the highest throughput on the market.

Google Cloud recently released an ABAP SDK that provides bi-directional real-time integration between SAP and Google Cloud services. Developers can easily leverage this SDK to integrate their SAP applications with Google Cloud services such as his Vertex AI, Document AI, Translation AI, Pub/Sub and more. The ABAP SDK enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation and reach their business goals faster.

Taking our automation capabilities for SAP even further, we recently announced the general availability of our Workload Manager for SAP solution. This allows you to continuously analyze your workload configuration to identify problems, detect misconfigurations, and improve system reliability.

Today’s announcement and continued innovation with SAP is an exciting opportunity for everyone. Now more than ever, businesses need reliable and accurate data to navigate volatile times. With a fully defined data foundation powered by SAP Datasphere and Google BigQuery, companies are ready for the next step in future-proofing their business. It has the ability to train AI and ML solutions and rapidly deploy new generative AI solutions. Embedded in operations and decision-making. We look forward to deepening our partnership and innovating together around this breakthrough technology.

For more information, visit SAP on Google Cloud.

