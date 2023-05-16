TECH Project’s High-Grade Nickel Ready to Drive Global Green Transition





The Queensland Pacific Metals TECH project aims to be the world’s leading source of ethically derived high-grade nickel to advance the green transition.

The age of electrification is definitely upon us as countries around the world step up the production and diffusion of electric vehicles (EVs) and green energy alternatives to decarbonize the planet and combat climate change. . But this substantial paradigm shift to net-zero technology will rely on a robust supply chain of critical metals that Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM)’s flagship TECH project can safeguard.

Critical metals are essential ingredients in a variety of technologies driving the green transition, including solar panels, wind turbines, and the batteries that power EVs. As the EV industry continues to grow, the demand for batteries as a clean mode of transportation will increase as society moves away from environmentally damaging internal combustion engines.

However, for the transition to green transport to be truly sustainable, it is imperative that the critical metals used in EV batteries are sustainably sourced and produced. This is QPM’s overarching philosophy, ensuring sustainable production of a variety of battery metals such as nickel, cobalt, high-purity alumina and hematite.

QPM’s main objective is to strengthen the nickel industry, a key component of lithium-ion batteries. Market research suggests that use in lithium-ion batteries will soon become the second largest end-use market for this important metal, offering several benefits to EV batteries, improving overall economics and market attractiveness. Predicted.

The QPMs TECH project is poised to become a major contributor of ethically derived high grade advanced nickel for the global supply chain. Boasting a suite of innovative technologies, responsible resource management, and a socially and environmentally conscious team, QPM is uniquely positioned to make our planet cleaner, greener and more sustainable.

Industry-leading TECH project infrastructure

The Townsville Energy & Chemicals Hub (TECH) project, wholly owned by QPM, will be a leading supplier of high quality, ethical and advanced battery materials. The Queensland Government has declared this a regulated project. This means that TECH projects are of great economic or social importance to Queensland or the region in particular.

This modern and sustainable battery metals smelter is located 40 kilometers south of Townsville in Northern Queensland and is home to Lansdowne Environmental Industries, the first environmentally sustainable advanced manufacturing, processing and technology hub in northern Australia. located in the district.

The area is heavily industrialized and well supported by existing infrastructure such as water and gas pipelines, power grids, fiber optic communications, road train and rail access to the Port of Townsville, as well as quality engineering services and skilled labor. supported by and the perfect location for your project.

In this effort, high-grade nickel laterite ore will be imported from New Caledonia and processed at the TECH facility using a patented recovery and recycling method called the DNi process. The DNi process is owned by the Altilium Group. Queensland Pacific Metals has acquired the rights to use the DNi process from Altilium.

The DNi process is an environmentally friendly process for extracting nickel, cobalt and other precious metals from laterite ores, ensuring the sustainability of natural resources. Key features of the DNi process include over 98% nitric acid recycling, no tailings dam requirements, and minimal waste.

QPM completed a pre-feasibility study for the TECH project in early 2020, and a profitable feasibility study is nearly complete. Once operational, the TECH project will be a carbon negative, sustainable, clean and green production facility, establishing QPM as an attractive supplier of key chemicals to the EV and energy storage industries.

2nd phase expansion plan

QPM is primarily focused on Stage 1 of the TECH project, but there is ongoing work related to Stage 2 expansions. Also this:

Optimize the layout of Stage 1 of the TECH project to facilitate maximum expansion. Identify and secure additional laterite ore. Identify and evaluate stage 2 capital and operating cost synergies. Requires an evaluation of the required approvals.Strategic industry partnerships and agreements

QPM has significantly enhanced the project and established strategic industry partnerships and arrangements for long-term success.

general motors

QPM announced a long-term strategic alliance with General Motors in October 2022.

General Motors has made a contingent investment commitment of up to US$69 million, including an initial investment of US$20.1 million, through an underwriting of QPM’s common stock. Subsequent investment of the Equity Commitment Balance will occur when QPM makes an equity capital raising in conjunction with a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the construction of Stage 1 of the TECH Project, subject to equity ownership not exceeding 10%. increase. GM has secured an option to purchase all uncommitted nickel and cobalt production for the first 15 years of Stage 1 of the TECH project, which extends through the life of the project for Stage 1 and Stage 2 expansions. increase.

LGES and POSCO

In June 2021, QPM announced that it had entered into binding agreements with LGES and POSCO for an equity investment in QPM, agreeing to invest US$15 million in QPM through an underwriting of common stock. QPM has also signed offtake agreements with LGES and POSCO for nickel and cobalt supplies from the project.

german supplier

QPM recently announced collaboration agreements with German companies Plinke GmbH, Andritz Separation GmbH and Siemens Ltd to supply critical equipment for the project. German Export Credit Agency (ECA) Euler Hermes has submitted a letter of intent to provide a A$500 million cross-financing guarantee due to the value of equipment produced by German suppliers. In addition, KfW IPEX-Bank has pledged principal and interest to facilitate debt financing of up to A$357 million between Euler Hermes guaranteed and non-ECA guaranteed debt.

Pursuant to the agreement, the German supplier will:

Promote projects in mutually beneficial ways. Ensure that the equipment supplied is designed and manufactured to meet your project requirements. We provide a performance guarantee for your equipment. Identify the fastest route to construction and commercial production.

Subject to completion of optimization test work, engineering and commercial negotiations, the German supplier will also:

Provide construction and commissioning assistance. Visit the factory where the equipment is in operation. and QPM agrees not to submit competitive bids for equipment.

Commenting on the move, QPMs Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stephen Grocott commented: “We have long recognized that our German partners are well-positioned to supply the commercially proven equipment needed for TECH projects.” Throughout the review, we have actively worked with Plinke, Andritz and Siemens. Formalizing these relationships through collaboration agreements clearly demonstrates each company’s intent and support for the TECH project.

This supports QPM’s strategy of single source partnerships with major equipment and technology suppliers. Furthermore, the conditional support from Euler Hermes and KfW IPEX marks another milestone in our debt financing process. We are pleased that they have the possibility to offer loans or loan guarantees to support the financing of German supply contracts.

ore supply contract

QPM has established partnerships with New Caledonia’s Socite Le Nickel (SLN), Socite de Main de la Tontouta (SMT), Socite Minirés Georges-Montagna (SMGM) and Ma Cuoa Mine (MKM). Up to 2.1 DWT of nickel ore is secured under binding contracts.

QPM Managing Director Dr. Steven Grocott said the deal with MKM, the fourth New Caledonian mining company to sign an ore supply contract with QPM, highlights the presence and strength of the relationship QPM has established in New Caledonia. He said he made it.

Dr Grokot said the deal has strengthened ties with New Caledonia and increased security of ore supply.

Significance of Moramba Project Acquisition

Significant progress has been made, with QPM recently announcing the acquisition of 100% of the Moramba Project, located 390km south of Townsville, for $5 million. The Moramba Project is the only current producing gas field in the Northern Bowen Basin (NBB) capable of supplying gas to consumers in North Queensland and has been in production since 2004.

The project consists of 100 wells operated by 4 oil leasing companies, with infrastructure capable of supplying 30 PJ of gas per year, and mines supplied by 5 operating coal mines within the region. Discard the gas.

The project will provide a centralized gas processing and compression facility connected to the North Queensland Gas Pipeline (NQGP) adjacent to the TECH project. In addition, the Moramba project has direct connections to five operating metallurgical coal mines to recover and process mine waste gas, with the ability to rapidly connect additional His NBB mines, Significantly reduce carbon emissions from these sites.

A Gas Transportation Agreement (GTA) has also been signed with NQGP for gas transportation and storage from the Moramba Project to Townsville. NQGP can transport up to 39 PJ per year. In addition, the acquisition includes a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the 242MW Townsville Power Plant, which will acquire 100% capacity rights to Toll Gas, to produce electricity for sale to the National Electricity Market (NEM). to generate revenue.

Traditional Owners and Commitment to the Community

Queensland Pacific Metals honors traditional landowners and local Indigenous communities, a unique and vital connection to the land, environment, culture and traditional way of life in this country. QPM has established a strong relationship with the Vindal People, traditional owners of the Landsdowne site where the TECH project will be built, with the aim of building and maintaining the partnership.

The Cultural Heritage Management Plan (CHMP) will be finalized with the Vindal Tribe in early 2023. This ensures that indigenous cultural heritage in the CHMA region is identified, protected from damage and managed in accordance with the Indigenous Cultural Heritage Act. In addition, the company will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Indigenous employment, training, apprenticeships and other opportunities to work with traditional employers to define the skills required for the position and identify suitable candidates. be.

