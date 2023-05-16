Google updates account inactivity policy to two years





Google today announced it is updating the inactivity policy for personal Google accounts to two years across all products. The policy will go into effect later this year and will not affect his Workspace account for businesses or schools.

“According to our internal analysis, abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have two-factor authentication set up than active accounts,” Google vice president Ruth Crichelli said in a statement. says inside. “In other words, these accounts are often vulnerable, and when an account is compromised, it can range from identity theft to carrying unwanted or malicious content such as spam if the account has not been used for a long period of time. It can be used for anything from anything to anything, making it more likely to be compromised.”

To address this issue, Google will ensure that personal accounts and all of their content (including Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube, and Google Photos content) are not being used or logged in. If not, remove it. For years at least. This policy will take effect in December 2023 and will be rolled out gradually from accounts that are created and never used again. Customers will be notified multiple times through their primary and secondary email addresses prior to account closure.

To keep your personal Google account active, simply sign in to your account and access Gmail, Google Drive, YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Search, or third-party apps and services at least once every two years. is. Accounts with active subscriptions set up through the Play Store are also considered active.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thurrott.com/cloud/283219/google-updates-account-inactivity-policy-to-2-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos