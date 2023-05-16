To compete with China in tech, America needs to fix its immigration system





When the U.S. Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act in August 2022, it pledged $53 billion to fund semiconductor research and manufacturing in the United States. As a result of this law, forward-thinking chip makers are racing to build new factories in the United States. But since then, it has quickly become clear that manufacturing capacity alone is not enough to make the United States a semiconductor powerhouse. What this country lacks is not raw materials or capital. A major constraint is the lack of manpower.

Current projections show that by 2030, U.S. semiconductor companies will have 300,000 skilled engineer vacancies unfilled. Targeting, training, and recruiting hundreds of thousands of Americans is not possible within such a limited period of time. The only way to meet this demand is to recruit more skilled workers from abroad. On the surface, this shouldn’t be a problem. The United States has long relied on businesses and universities to attract the world’s brightest talent. Our talented engineers from all over the world have helped us grow Google into one of the world’s leading technology companies. However, because of the immigration system in the United States, this did not happen. Nevertheless it happened. For decades, Washington has failed to pass meaningful immigration reform. If America wants to remain the world leader in innovation, it can no longer ignore the talent waiting across its borders.

As I wrote earlier this year in Foreign Affairs, the power of innovation, the ability to invent, adopt and adapt new technologies to increase national strength, will determine the future of geopolitics. And this ability to innovate depends above all on the strength of a country’s talent pool. The US professional sports leagues understand this. Basketball and baseball scouts scour the world to find the best players for their teams. But the U.S. immigration system poses unnecessary barriers to hiring the world’s top AI scientists and semiconductor engineers. Due to current regulations, the United States is increasingly lagging behind countries like Canada and the United Kingdom, which have introduced point-based immigration systems and are aggressive in attracting highly skilled workers and engineers.

The United States remains the most attractive country in the world for immigrants. Its university system is the envy of the world and its companies are world leaders in innovation. But if Washington wants to get ahead and deliver on the promises of CHIPS and the science law, it needs to remove unnecessary complexity, make the immigration system more transparent, and create new avenues for the brightest and brightest to come to America. must act to build

battle for brains

While America’s dysfunctional system is increasingly alienating the world’s top scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs, other countries are actively recruiting them. China has been particularly active in this regard, and instructions have been issued from the top. In 2021, President Xi Jinping declared that today’s global race is that of human talent and education. Under his direction, a country suffering from a talent drain has begun to spend heavily to bring back locally-born STEM graduates. Chinese research institutes now offer some postdoctoral fellows a salary three times higher than what they get at U.S. universities. Skilled Chinese engineers and scientists who have previously emigrated in search of work abroad have been given strong incentives to return.

U.S. allies have also significantly stepped up their efforts to attract top talent. Last year, UK Prime Minister Rishi Snack announced plans to target and attract the world’s top 100 young AI researchers. The UK now has a high-potential individual visa program specifically aimed at graduates from world-class universities. In 2015, Canada created an Express Entry system that allows highly skilled foreigners to become permanent residents in just one year. The results are already showing: Between 2016 and her 2019 alone, the number of her Indian STEM MSc students studying in Canada increased by 182%. Over the same period, the number of Indian students studying the same subject in the United States fell by 38 percent.

To keep the U.S. economy competitive for decades to come, it will need to attract highly skilled immigrants who will build the technologies of the future, from large-scale language models to quantum computers. Many talented workers wanting to enter the United States are hesitant because of complex and restrictive immigration rules. These rules particularly affect foreign students, who now make up more than 70% of US computer science graduate students. International students who wish to remain in the United States and contribute to the US economy after graduation usually do so by applying for an H-1B visa. However, rather than assigning H-1B visas according to the relative talents of candidates, they are assigned by random lottery with a low winning rate of 11 percent. The majority of US-trained foreign PhDs cited the immigration system as a primary reason artificial intelligence graduates considering deportation. While U.S. universities continue to produce many of the world’s most talented scientists and engineers, other countries are increasingly reaping the benefits.

Sixty percent of Republicans and 83 percent of Democrats favored more skilled immigration to the United States.

Common sense immigration reform has broad bipartisan support. Yesterday, 70 experts and former national security officials released an open letter to the House Select Committee of the Communist Party of China to attract and retain global STEM talent to sustain US leadership in technology. asked to do. A poll last year by the Economic Innovation Group found that 60% of Republicans and 83% of Democrats favored more skilled immigration to the United States. Her 73% of US citizens support visas that allow international students in STEM subjects to work in the US. Lawmakers on both sides have proposed making America more competitive by attracting more highly skilled foreign workers. However, these proposals have been blocked year after year. Last year, there was bipartisan support to reduce waiting times for STEM doctoral programs and make additional green cards available, but the effort was eventually dropped from the final National Defense Authorization Act.

Still, there are various ways to make targeted changes with the help of both parties. Today, for example, even PhDs in physics and mathematics from the best universities in the United States, the very types of talent needed to foster innovation and scientific discovery, are clearly required to obtain residency in this country. I don’t have a clear path. Congress should start addressing this issue by creating conditional green cards for STEM PhDs, perhaps focusing initially on the US partner nations. This visa gives the recipient permanent residency for two to three years, with an option for extension upon review. There is precedent for creating such a special immigration program. Conditional green cards have been successfully used for investor visas, and the United States has adjusted visas for nationals of its allies at various times. Perhaps the most notable example of this is the E-3 visa, which applies to professional workers in Australia and may be extended to other countries. This new type of green card will make the immigration process for STEM PhDs more streamlined and predictable. It also removes the pressure on other visa categories from numerical limits and country caps, allowing green card holders to move freely between jobs. At the same time, this new green card should have sensible limits, limiting eligibility to a recognized list of top research institutions.

Competition of the world’s top scientists

To win the global talent race, the United States must not only retain but attract global talent. As Harvard political scientist Graham Allison and I argued, the U.S. government should make a concerted effort to find and recruit the best academics from around the world. Special green cards for outstanding scientists will help the United States maintain its technological edge and meet major geopolitical challenges in the years to come.

In fact, the US government already has a successful history of using such strategies in the decades before and after World War II. During the 1930s and his 1940s, the United States succeeded in attracting a whole generation of talent, including such luminaries as Albert Einstein and Enrico Fermi. Both had left Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy, respectively, before coming to the United States. There, their research contributed to the Manhattan Project along with other immigrant scientists. Today, the U.S. government needs to do more to attract leading scientists from non-aligned and even hostile nations, even if that requires more extensive security checks. The United States missed a big opportunity last year when President Joe Biden failed to persuade Congress to waive visa requirements for Russia’s top engineers and scientists seeking to escape the rule of President Vladimir Putin. The United States should also do more to attract Chinese scientists and innovators who have greatly benefited the U.S. economy. Since 2000, his STEM PhD in China has spawned startups valued at over $100 billion. If Washington wants innovators to start in the US instead of China, it should be more welcoming of Chinese talent. Much has been said in Washington about the security risks posed by a few foreign researchers accused of stealing intellectual property, but keeping entrepreneurial Chinese scientists out And in the long run it will do far more damage to this country.

Washington also needs to make it easier for the world’s top entrepreneurs to come to America. More than half of US companies valued above $1 billion were founded or co-founded by immigrants. However, unlike Canada and Australia, there is no designated Startup Visa for entrepreneurs wishing to start a business in the United States. Congress should reinstate the old versions of CHIPS and the Science Act, which would have created new visa categories for startup founders. And that’s just the beginning. Several other visa classes should also be created, including those for well-qualified foreigners who agree to work for federal or state governments in areas where immigration is most needed in exchange for residency. Similar to the path to citizenship for those who enlist in the U.S. military, the United States should use new visas to attract top talent to local government.

Powered by the American Dream, America has long attracted the brightest and brightest.

We are already seeing signs of progress. The State Department plans to make it easier for millions of international professionals to renew their visas without having to travel abroad. The ministry should also relax J-1 visa requirements. J-1 visas require most holders to return to their home country and stay for at least two years before returning to the United States.

The global competition for talent is too important to postpone these reforms for the elusive bipartisan immigration bargain. As difficult as it may be, opening more avenues for highly skilled workers to enter the United States will be key to maintaining and promoting national competitiveness and national security. Without such changes, the promises of CHIPS and scientific law remain unfulfilled. Powered by the American Dream, America has long attracted the brightest and brightest. Washington’s ability to assemble the best team for the upcoming geopolitical race hinges on this advantage. America cannot afford to lose it.

