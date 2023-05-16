Will ChatGPT replace Google? Here’s what we know





ChatGPT made headlines as a viral new technology. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots are not only capable of conversationally answering user questions, they are also the fastest growing apps of all time. Since launching in late 2022, ChatGPT has grown to 1.6 billion visitors in just a few months.

Microsoft invested in OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, integrated its technology into the Bing search engine, and attacked Alphabet’s (GOOG 3.08%) (GOOGL 3.09%) exclusive 93% market share in worldwide search. .

Is Google’s lifespan limited? Here’s what we know.

Microsoft Bing is on the offensive

Alphabet has dominated the search engine market for nearly 20 years, building its company on advertising revenue from users searching Google and clicking on linked results pages.

Alphabet makes about $40 billion in revenue every three months from its search engine, and its commanding 93% share of global searches means Microsoft is almost completely out of the equation. increase.

However, ChatGPT threatens traditional search engines like Google and can make the user experience outdated. ChatGPT can pull information from the Internet and provide conversation-like responses to almost any query, eliminating the tedious process of scrolling through pages of results.

Microsoft has relaunched Bing with features powered by ChatGPT. CEO Satya Nadella said during Microsoft’s earnings call for the quarter ending March 31 that Bing had 100 million daily active users and quadrupled its daily install rate since the relaunch. pointed out that it did.

Whether Microsoft can keep up with Bing remains to be seen. The company is eyeing an opportunity to replace Google, and is reportedly seeking talks with web browser Firefox and smartphone maker Samsung over search engine rights.

Alphabet’s AI Strikes Back

Search is the golden goose in Alphabet. The company pays bills and generates more than half of the company’s total annual revenue. The company never intended to let Microsoft interfere with its core business, but it is now fighting back.

Alphabet recently held an event to announce several AI developments and products coming to market. The company has announced plans to integrate generative AI into his Google search so that users can experience an experience similar to his ChatGPT. Google also provides links within the AI ​​response, suggesting follow-up questions and steps.

Generative AI will also permeate Google’s shopping capabilities and integrate with Google Workspace, allowing users to hand over searches from one app to another.

Alphabet has 20 years of search engine data, an unparalleled wealth of information that can be used to train AI models. Microsoft moved first, but that doesn’t mean the war is won. Alphabet has been branded with Google for years, and users may not easily lose their “Google” habits. Improving the user experience with AI could further strengthen AI’s competitive advantage.

What should Alphabet investors do?

Time will tell if Microsoft can overtake Google, but with such an uphill battle, Alphabet investors should wait for indisputable evidence before panicking. It will be. As long as the market share data doesn’t indicate a shift in tide, Google Search seems to be doing just fine, especially now that AI is improving.

Initial news about ChatGPT weighed on Alphabet’s stock, but it has since recovered and is now up 32% since January. But the stock still trades below its long-term average valuation at 22 times earnings.

Alphabet’s Google is a great company, and despite all the turmoil it’s remembering, the arrival of AI could end up in the long-term good for the company and its shareholders.

Alphabet executive Suzanne Fry is a member of the Motley Fool’s board of directors. Justin Pope has no positions in any of the mentioned stocks. The Motley Fool has positions with and endorses Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/05/16/will-chatgpt-replace-google-heres-what-we-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos