It’s time to reshape the direction of technology.There are 4 ways to get started

In 18th-century England, technological advances in textile production brought great wealth to mill owners, but created miserable working and living conditions for textile workers, whose income fell to almost 100. did not increase over the years.

Today, while artificial intelligence and other digital technologies lure business elites, they threaten to undermine jobs and democracy through excessive automation, massive data collection, and intrusive surveillance.

Economists Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology examine the economic and social damage caused by the concentration of business power in their new book, Power and Progress: The Thousand-Year Struggle for Technology and Prosperity. and shows how the staggering computing advances of the past half-century can be empowering. and democratization tools.

In this excerpt, the authors call for the development of a powerful new narrative of shared prosperity and offer four ways to reorient technology so that it complements human capabilities.

Our current problems are rooted in the enormous economic, political and social forces of business, especially the technology industry. The concentration of business power limits the sharing of benefits from technological change, thus undermining shared prosperity. But its most detrimental impact comes from the direction of technology, which is moving excessively towards automation, surveillance, data collection and advertising.

To restore shared prosperity, technology must change course. This means activating a version of the same approach that worked for progressives over a century ago.

This starts only by changing narratives and norms.

The steps required are really basic. Society and its powerful gatekeepers need to stop being fascinated by tech billionaires and their policies. Discussions about new technologies should focus not only on how great new products and algorithms are, but whether they work for people or against them. Whether or not digital technology should be used to automate operations and empower large corporations and undemocratic governments should not be left to a handful of entrepreneurs and engineers. You don’t have to be an AI expert to have a say in the direction and future of society shaped by these technologies. You don’t have to be a technology investor or venture capitalist to hold technology entrepreneurs and engineers accountable for what their inventions do.

Choices about technology directions should be part of the criteria investors use to evaluate companies and their effectiveness. Large investors wonder how new technologies will automate work, create new tasks, oversee or empower workers, and how they will impact political debate and other social outcomes. You can request transparency about

These are not decisions that should be considered solely on the basis of profit generated by the investor. A two-tiered society of a small elite and a dwindling middle class is not the foundation of prosperity and democracy.

Nonetheless, investing in technology that helps humans can also be good business, as digital technology can serve humans and improve their productivity.

As with the reforms of the progressive age and the reorientation of the energy sector, a new narrative is essential to building strength against the digital age. Such discourse and public pressure can lead to more responsible behavior among some decision makers.

For example, business-school-educated managers tend to cut wages and cut labor costs, perhaps because Friedman argues that the sole purpose and responsibility of business is to make a profit. This is probably because the influence of the theory remains deeply rooted.

A powerful new narrative of shared prosperity could be a counterforce that will influence the priorities of some managers and even shake the paradigms prevalent in business schools. Similarly, even if it’s unlikely to make a big impact on tech moguls, it could help change the mindsets of the tens of thousands of bright young people who want to work in tech.

More fundamentally, these efforts need to develop and support specific policies to reshape technology. Digital technology can complement humans in the following ways:

Improve the productivity of your employees’ current jobs. Create new tasks with the help of machine intelligence that augments human capabilities. It provides better, more useful information to aid human decision making. Build a new platform that connects people with different skills and needs.

For example, digital and AI technologies can make classroom teaching more efficient by providing teachers with new tools and better information. Identifying each student’s areas of difficulty and strengths in real-time enables personalized instruction and generates a flurry of new, highly productive tasks for teachers. We can also build a platform that more effectively connects teachers with educational resources. Similar avenues are opening up for jobs in healthcare, entertainment and production.

When diverse human skills based on the situational and social aspects of human cognition are recognized, an approach that complements workers rather than sidelining them and trying to exclude them is more likely. higher. However, such diverse goals of technological transformation require multiple innovation strategies, and those strategies are unlikely to materialize when a small number of technology companies dominate the future of technology.

Diverse innovation strategies are also important, as automation itself is not harmful. The technology to replace human tasks with machines and algorithms is as old as the industry itself and will continue to be part of our future. Similarly, data collection itself is not a bad thing, but when data is concentrated in the hands of unaccountable corporations and governments who use it to disenfranchise people, it becomes a threat to shared prosperity and democratic governance. It contradicts both.

The problem is a disproportionate portfolio of innovations that over-prioritize automation and oversight and fail to create new tasks and opportunities for employees. Redirection techniques need not include blocking automation or prohibiting data collection. Instead, we can encourage the development of technology that complements and supports human capabilities.

Society and government must work together to achieve this goal. As with successful major reforms in the past, pressure from civil society is key. As with energy, government regulations and incentives are also important.

But governments cannot be innovation hubs, and bureaucrats do not design algorithms or invent new products. What is needed is the right institutional framework and incentives shaped by government policies to guide the private sector away from over-automation and oversight and toward more worker-friendly technologies. reinforced by narratives.

From Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle for Technology and Prosperity by Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson. 2023 Public Affairs, member of the Hachette Book Group.

