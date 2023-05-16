Innovation Faceoff Competitors Announced | Business Travel News Europe





Business Travel Show Europe announced the six companies participating in this year’s Business Travel Innovation Faceoff at a two-day event in June.

Proposing to the jury to be named the winner of the 2023 event are extended stay platform 3Sixty, data modification system The Data Angel, EY sustainable travel approval tool, technology provider QuadLabs, profile Specialists Travlr ID and behavioral influencers Tripkicks.

Both companies will pitch their technology on the show floor at the Excel London Exhibition Center on June 28th, with audiences also having the opportunity to battle attendees and the winners will be announced in a session commencing at 13:40 on June 29th at the same location. be done.

The judge for the 2023 competition is Steve Clagg, Travel Technology Manager at Microsoft. Cindy van der Elst, Global Meetings & Events Manager and Global Fleet Manager, Kimberly Clark. Ian Spearing, EY Innovation & Technology Leader, and Daniel Price, co-founder and CEO of last year’s winner, Jyrney. Judges working with presenter companies will avoid scoring those competitors.

BTN’s David Meyer said: “Six participants in the Business Travel Innovation Faceoff will bring cutting-edge innovations to the Business Travel Show Europe exhibition grounds this year for the 2023 Business Travel Innovator Award. We are excited about the timeliness and scope of our innovations.” Group Executive Director of Content and Strategy.

Buyers can’t miss the latest tools to help travelers and their businesses make better decisions and address their biggest concerns. This year’s contestants will highlight new solutions to help travelers make more sustainable choices, better management of their travel profiles, more detailed information at the time of booking, end-to-end travel booking and expense processing automation, We will showcase new solutions to help enhance and improve long-term accommodation choices. Meyer adds that there is company data about the meetings.

Previous winners include Journey in 2022 and Grapevine in 2021.

Organized by BTN Group, Business Travel Show Europe will take place at the Excel London Exhibition Center on June 28th and 29th, with over 200 suppliers and nearly 40 seminars, masterclasses and panel discussions. Registration is now open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstravelnewseurope.com/Technology/Innovation-Faceoff-competitors-unveiled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos