ChatGPT Creator and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Asks Senate to Regulate AI





The tone of congressional hearings aimed at tech executives in recent years can best be described as adversarial. Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and other high-tech luminaries have been dressed up in the Capitol by lawmakers mad at their companies.

But on Tuesday, Sam Altman, chief executive of San Francisco startup OpenAI, testified before members of a Senate subcommittee on the increasingly powerful AI technology being developed within his company and companies such as Google. Most agreed on the need for regulation. and Microsoft.

In his first testimony before Congress, Mr. Altman pleaded with lawmakers to regulate artificial intelligence, given that committee members have a better understanding of the technology. The hearing highlighted the deep anxiety technologists and governments feel about AI’s potential harm. But that fear did not extend to Mr. Altman, who had a friendly audience with the members of the subcommittee.

Altman, a 38-year-old Stanford dropout and high-tech entrepreneur, was baptized as an AI guru Boyish-looking Altman took off his usual pullover sweater and jeans, Heading into a three-hour hearing in a blue suit and tie.

Altman also spoke about his company’s technology at a dinner with dozens of congressmen Monday night, and personally met with a number of senators before the hearings, according to people who attended the dinners and meetings. . He provided a loose framework for managing what happens next in a rapidly evolving system that some believe could fundamentally change the economy.

If this technology doesn’t work out, I think it could go quite the wrong way. And we want to speak up about it, he said. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening.

Altman made his public debut at the Capitol as interest in AI exploded. Amid growing fears that AI will spread misinformation, steal jobs, and one day rival human intelligence, tech giants are spending efforts and billions on what they claim is a transformative technology. pouring in dollars.

This brought the technology to the attention of Washington. President Biden said at a meeting with AI company chief executives earlier this month that what you were doing had great potential and great danger. Top leaders in Congress have also pledged to regulate AI.

Members of the Senate Privacy, Technology, and Law Subcommittee are not planning to lash out at Mr. Altman, indicating they agreed to meet him privately and attend public hearings. It was clear from her gratitude. New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker repeatedly called Altman by his first name.

Altman’s hearing was also attended by IBM’s chief privacy trust officer, Christina Montgomery, and prominent professor and frequent critic of AI technology, Gary Marcus.

Altman said his technology could destroy some jobs, but it could also create new ones, and it would be important for governments to figure out how to mitigate that. . He proposed the creation of an agency that would issue licenses for the creation of large-scale AI models, safety regulations, and the tests that AI models must pass before being released to the public.

We believe the benefits of the tools we have deployed so far far outweigh the risks, but ensuring their safety is essential to our work, Altman said.

But it was unclear how lawmakers would react to calls to regulate AI. Congress has a bleak track record on technology regulation. Over the past decade, dozens of privacy, speech and safety bills have been defeated due to partisan strife and fierce opposition from tech giants.

The United States lags behind the rest of the world in privacy, speech and child protection regulations. AI regulations are also lagging behind. European Union lawmakers plan to introduce regulations on the technology later this year. And China enacted an AI law that complies with censorship laws.

Democratic Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, chairman of the Senate Committee, said the hearings were part of a series of hearings to learn more about the potential benefits and harms of AI in order to ultimately formulate AI rules. Said to be the first of the meeting.

He also acknowledged that Congress has failed to keep up with new technology adoption in the past. Our goal is to demystify and hold accountable these new technologies to avoid some of the mistakes of the past, Blumenthal said. Congress failed to capture the moment on social media.

Subcommittee members proposed establishing an independent body to oversee AI. A rule that compels companies to disclose how their models work and what datasets they use. and antitrust laws to prevent companies like Microsoft and Google from monopolizing nascent markets.

The devil is in the details, says Sarah Myers-West, managing director of the AI ​​Now Institute, a policy research center. Altman’s regulatory proposals aren’t enough, she said, and should include restrictions on how AI can be used in police enforcement and the use of biometric data. She noted that Altman showed no signs of delaying development of his OpenAIs ChatGPT tool.

West said it was very ironic to see the attitude about harm concerns by those who are rapidly releasing for commercial use the very systems that are causing the harm.

Some lawmakers at the hearing still indicated a persistent gap in technological know-how between Washington and Silicon Valley. South Carolina Republican Lindsay Graham repeatedly asked witnesses whether the speech liability shield against online platforms such as Facebook and Google also applies to AI.

Calm and unperturbed, Altman made several attempts to distinguish between AI and social media. He said we need to work together to find a whole new approach.

Some members of the subcommittee also expressed reluctance to crack down too hard on industries with big economic hopes for the United States and in direct competition with enemies such as China.

Delaware Democrat Chris Koons said the Chinese are developing AI that will reinforce the core values ​​of the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese regime. And I am concerned about how we promote open markets, open societies, AI that strengthens and strengthens democracies.

Some of Altman’s toughest questions and comments came from Dr. Marcus, who pointed out the lack of transparency about the data OpenAI uses to develop the system. He questioned Altman’s prediction that new jobs will be created to replace those lost to AI.

There is unprecedented opportunity here, but it also faces a perfect storm of corporate irresponsibility, widespread deployment, lack of proper regulation and inherent unreliability, Dr. Marcus said. rice field.

Tech companies say Congress should be wary of sweeping rules that lump together disparate types of AI. At Tuesday’s hearing, IBM’s Martin called for an AI law similar to Europe’s proposed regulations outlining different levels of risk. Rather than regulating the technology itself, she wanted rules that focused on specific uses.

At its core, AI is just a tool, and tools can serve a variety of purposes, he said, adding that Congress should take a rigorous regulatory approach to AI.

