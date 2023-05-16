Google to remove inactive accounts for two years





Google has announced that it will start deleting inactive accounts that have not been used for two years from December 2023 to prevent security threats such as spam, phishing scams, and account takeovers.

The Alphabet-owned company said that forgotten or neglected accounts often use old or reused passwords and don’t have two-factor authentication set up, making them typically more vulnerable to cyberattacks. said there is.

To minimize this risk, we’re updating our account inactivity policy to two years across our products.

Starting in December, if a Google account has not been used or signed in for two years, the company will delete the account and its content. This includes content within workspaces (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube, and Google Photos.

According to the company’s internal analysis, inactive accounts are at least 1 in 10 less likely to have two-factor authentication set up.

These accounts are often vulnerable and, once compromised, can be used for everything from identity theft to carrying unwanted or malicious content such as spam. said Ruth Crichelli, vice president of product management at Google.

Alphabet’s stock jumped about 3% after the announcement, trading at $119.96 per share on Tuesday.

The new inactivity policy applies only to personal Google Accounts and does not affect business accounts such as schools and organizations.

Crichelli said the updates align our policies with industry standards for retention and account deletion, and also limit how long Google retains unused personal information.

The company said the exercise would be phased in and that sufficient notice would be sent to account holders before deleting an account.

Google typically looks for a few signals to understand if you’re still using your Google Account. These include last sign-in, recent activity in My Activities, Gmail usage (like his Gmail app on his phone), and Android check-ins.

A conference room in Google’s Munich office. Provided by: Google

How to keep your account active

The easiest way to keep your Google Account active is to log in at least once every two years. If you’ve recently logged into your Google account or one of our services, your account is considered active and won’t be deleted, Cricelli said.

Activities include reading or sending emails, using Google Drive, watching YouTube videos, downloading apps from the Google Play Store, using Google Search, signing in with Google to third-party apps or services. may include access to

How does Google remove inactive accounts?

Google will start removing accounts starting in December.

First, accounts that were created but never used again are deleted.

The company said it will send multiple notifications to both the account email address and recovery email in the months leading up to the deletion.

Updated on May 16, 2023 at 6:59 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/05/16/google-to-delete-accounts-inactive-for-two-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos