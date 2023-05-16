The 2024 Nissan GT-R is priced at $122,885, more than $50,000 more than the 2009 model





Nissan has announced pricing for the facelifted 2024 GT-R, with premium models starting at $122,885. The T-spec model will set you back at $142,885, while the top-tier NISMO will deduct $222,885 from your bank account. The 2024 Nissan GT-R is nearly identical to his original 2009 model, priced at just $70,850, which equates him to $101,825 when adjusted for inflation.

After rocking the performance car scene with its combination of ballistics and affordability when it debuted in 2009, the Nissan GT-R is coming for 2024 with a minor facelift. The price has increased by nearly $5000 due to the restyled front and rear. The GT-R starts with a base price of $122,885 in premium trim, with sales of the 2024 model line beginning this spring.

The T-spec trim returns for 2024, bridging the gap between the entry-level GT-R and the top-class NISMO track version. The T-spec comes in two classic GT-R colors (Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple III) and comes with NISMO carbon-ceramic brakes and wide front fenders. The T-Spec also gets gold wheels and starts at $142,885, about $2,000 more than the 2021 model.

Nissan

NISMO is the pinnacle of the GT-R lineup. The NISMO is a ruthless truck beast that boosts power output from his 565 horsepower to another 600 horsepower. For 2024, it gets a new front limited-slip differential, a swan-neck rear wing, and a redesigned front splitter and diffuser to increase downforce. The new look package adds 20-inch forged RAYS wheels with red accents, a carbon fiber bonnet and a unique engine cover. The NISMO is priced at a whopping $222,885 ($5,250 more than 2023) and will arrive at dealers this summer. Both T-spec and NISMO will be produced in limited quantities.

Nissan has updated the GT-R regularly for 15 years, but the 2024 model is still nearly identical to the original 2009 version. However, the price has soared. In 2008, the new GT-R had a base MSRP of $70,850, while the flashier premium he trim cost $72,900. Even factoring in inflation, the 2024 model is pretty expensive, with the 2009 version costing $101,825 in today’s dollars, making him nearly $20,000 less than the 2024 GT-R’s starting price. increase.

It seems unlikely that we’ll see a whole new generation of performance cars around the world known as Godzilla, but at least something that isn’t fully electric is better off with a car that gets more expensive every year than one that doesn’t exist at all. I guess.

nissan sports car details

This content is imported from polls. On the website, you may find the same content in another format or find more information.

Associate News Editor

Caleb Miller started blogging about cars at the age of 13 and realized his dream of writing for a car magazine after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University and joining the car and driver team. He loves quirky and obscure cars and someday Nissan S. He aspires to own a quirky car like Cargo and is an avid motorsport fan of his.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a43905830/2024-nissan-gt-r-pricing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos