Alphabet adds $115 billion in value despite opposition from AI skeptics





Geran Wittenstein | Bloomberg

Alphabet is back in the game. It’s an artificial intelligence game.

The company, which owns Google, lagged behind other mega-cap stocks this year amid fears it might lose ground in the race to introduce AI products. But since the company unveiled its latest AI tool at its developer conference last week, its stock has surged 9%, adding $115 billion to its market cap and ending its underperformance against peers such as Apple and Microsoft. .

“As AI changes the landscape, investors are asking whether Alphabet is a winner or a loser,” said Jason Benowitz, senior portfolio manager at CI Roosevelt. “This puts them even more firmly in the winning side.”

Amid the excitement around building AI, Alphabet has all but missed out on the stellar profits many of its tech peers have seen, especially as the rapid growth of OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a potential threat to its search business dominance. was So last week’s announcement that the company would launch a more conversational search engine and make his AI-powered chatbot more widely available was a timely boost.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak was among Wall Street analysts encouraged by Google’s presentation in the wake of what he calls an “AI overhang” in stocks.

If the company can successfully integrate new AI capabilities into its products that serve hundreds of millions of people, it should “be more confident in the AI ​​turnaround coming,” Nowak wrote in a post-event research note. rice field.

For Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square, the rally came at just the right time. On Monday, hedge funds said they bought more than 10 million shares of the company’s Class A and Class C shares in the first quarter, worth about $1.2 billion at today’s prices.

Others are also benefiting. Google co-founder Sergey Brin on Thursday gave Alphabet stock worth about $600 million in a week that saw his fortune rise the most in more than two years.

Even after such a strong rally, Alphabet isn’t expensive relative to its peers. The company’s 19 times expected return on the stock, which is the highest in recent months, is still a significant discount to Microsoft’s and Apple’s stocks, which trade at 29 times and 27 times, respectively.

Of course, there are still many who are skeptical. Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson said persistent concerns about AI risks would hinder Alphabet from expanding its cheap market valuation multiples. The analyst downgraded the company’s stock from Buy to Hold on Monday, even though he sees the company as a big beneficiary of AI adoption in the long run.

“While we don’t believe this is an existential threat to Google, this move will provide a competitive edge to Google’s dominance in connecting users to information,” he wrote.

Bloomberg’s Subrat Patnaik contributed to this report.

