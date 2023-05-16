Google, Meta, Amazon Hiring Low-Wage Foreign Workers as U.S. Job Cuts: Report





Some of the tech giants, including Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce, hired foreign workers just weeks after cutting thousands of jobs, according to the report.

Google, which laid off about 12,000 employees earlier this year, is looking for low-wage foreign workers to come to the U.S. to fill highly specialized technical jobs within the company, according to investigative journalist Li Fang. said to have applied for

The Alphabet-owned search engine has submitted applications for dozens of foreign workers seeking roles such as software engineers, analytics consultants and user experience researchers, Huang wrote in the Substack newsletter on Tuesday.

Google-owned self-driving company Waymo has also received government approval for H-1B visa applications for engineering jobs, Huang said.

Fang reported that the newly hired workers from overseas will start working at the company as early as August 17.

Google reportedly hired dozens of foreign workers after laying off about 12,000 employees.Reuters

The Post reached out to Google for comment.

Other companies, including Meta, Amazon, Zoom, Salesforce, Microsoft and Palantir, have also filed more H-1B applications, Fang said.

The Post has reached out to all of these companies for comment.

Used by software engineers and people in the tech industry, the H-1B visa has become a lightning rod in the immigration debate, and critics say it is being used to violate the rights of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents. .

The period of issuance is 3 years and can be extended for another 3 years.

Microsoft and other tech giants are hiring lobbyists to expand the number of H-1B visa recipients.Reuters

Huang, citing a 2017 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, said, “U.S. computer scientists’ wages would have been 2.6% to 5.1% higher,” while “employment in the computer science field for U.S. workers It would have been 6.1% to 10.8% higher,” he said. “In the Absence of Immigrants” in 2001.

Applications for visas used in the tech industry surged for the second year in a row, raising serious concerns that some are manipulating the system to gain an unfair advantage. officials announced last month.

Tech companies are hiring lobbyists to pressure lawmakers and the Biden administration to issue more H-1B visas, Huang said.

Tech companies, including Meta, are reportedly looking to hire more low-paid foreign workers after laying off thousands. AFP via Getty Images

In a message to officials, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service said there were 780,884 H-1B visa applications in this year’s computer-generated lottery, up 61% from last year’s 483,927.

Last year’s filings increased 57% from the previous year’s 308,613 filings.

Up to 85,000 people are selected for H-1B visas each year.

The website Layoffs.fyi, which tracks the total number of workers who have lost their jobs this year, reported more than 168,000 technician layoffs.

