[Global Accessibility Awareness Day] Galaxy Buds2 Pro updates with enhanced ambient sound features





Whether listening to your favorite music or simply adapting and adjusting to your surroundings, Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers the ultimate in sound for everyone. In honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Samsung is committed to helping people benefit from sound amplification and better enjoy the sounds of the world around them with the introduction of new and enhanced Ambient Sound.

Make technology more accessible and inclusive

Previously, three levels of customization were possible, but the updated Ambient Sound feature, which allows users to hear and perceive their surroundings, adds two more levels and adds five levels of Amplification1. provided, providing even more users with the benefits of improved audio fidelity.

Brings a new level of audio customization

With this improved feature, Galaxy Buds2 Pro users can also use the Galaxy wearable app to fine-tune ambient sound settings to suit different needs. Besides allowing the user to adjust the volume of the left and right respectively, he can customize the tonal range of the environmental sound in five different stages, from soft to clear. In addition, the ambient sound can be tailored to the user’s ears through the Adapt his ambient sound feature, resulting in even more clarity so that the user can hear the world around them better.

“On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we are thrilled to introduce users to the new and enhanced accessibility features of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro,” said Han Gil Moon, Master and Head of Advanced Audio Lab, MX Business, Samsung Electronics. there are,” he said. Samsung will continue to work to ensure that all users can experience the best audio with Galaxy Buds2 Pro anytime, anywhere.

availability

The enhanced ambient sound feature will be gradually released on Galaxy Buds2 Pro via software updates in the coming weeks3.

1 In the Earphone settings of the Galaxy Wearable app,[Laboratory]​​Access from the menu. Requires a Galaxy smartphone with Android 8.0 or higher and 1.5GB RAM or higher. This feature can only be enabled and controlled through the Galaxy Wearable app on Android available on the Google Play Store. 2 Galaxy Buds2 Pro is not intended for use as a medical device. 3 Availability may vary by market, carrier and model.

