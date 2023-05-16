Meeting with Governments: Enabling Innovation While Maintaining Digital Sovereignty





As governments today focus on technological innovation, they must protect their most sensitive data and meet promises of trust and security while meeting rapidly evolving public demands. Modernizing government services without compromising security, digitizing manual processes, and improving the user experience for both citizens and government employees are all benefits of digital transformation, and the right technology platform can drive social and economic growth. can create even better opportunities for

The cloud provides agility and flexibility, advanced cybersecurity capabilities, and access to the latest innovations, including AI, to accelerate digital transformation and the delivery of critical public services. Many governments want to manage data according to local policies and regulatory requirements while leveraging the benefits of the public cloud. They need a solution that allows them to secure their digital sovereignty and control their data in the cloud. Last July, we announced Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty. This is a new solution that enables governments to build and digitally transform their workloads in the Microsoft cloud while helping them meet many of their government-specific compliance, security, and policy requirements. Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty creates a software perimeter in the cloud, leveraging hardware-based confidentiality and cryptographic controls to establish the additional protections governments require.

Since then, we have engaged with numerous government leaders, policy makers and public sector organizations in Europe and beyond on why the cloud is the best solution for their sovereignty needs. Delivering his two private preview releases of Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty to validate the power and scale of the cloud while adhering to government requirements, enabling government customers to achieve their digital transformation goals Did. It also helped identify three major roadblocks preventing governments from achieving their digital transformation and innovation goals. Protection and security of sensitive data. We strive for innovation without compromise.

Compliance with legal and regulatory requirements

Before leveraging the cloud’s many benefits, government policymakers want confidence in the security and privacy of their data and their ability to continue to innovate while protecting that data. A key element of that is meeting legislative or regulatory obligations. This is where Microsoft’s commitment to transparency can help.

Many governments want transparency about how Microsoft responds to third-party data requests. At the core of our business, we adhere to the following policies across our services and make this promise to you:

With all major cloud service providers operating around the world, governments often wonder how legislation such as the US Cloud Act will affect cloud providers. This law does not change legal and privacy protections. Microsoft adheres to the same principles and commitments to our customers in government requests for user data.

Our semi-annual law enforcement request report, part of Microsoft’s transparency initiative, found that the majority of our customers were not impacted by government data requests. For example, in the first half of 2022, Microsoft received 41 legal requests from U.S. law enforcement agencies targeting commercial, education, and public sector customers who purchased 50 seats or more. None of these requests disclosed content data related to non-U.S. customers whose data was stored outside the U.S.

Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty protects data in transit and in storage with customer-owned keys that are inaccessible to Microsoft, providing additional sovereignty guardrails to ensure that it is protected while using Azure Confidential Computing, providing unparalleled Provides unparalleled software and hardware protection. Customers with the appropriate keys can access the data even when it is unencrypted.

Ability to protect and secure sensitive data

As the volume, severity, and sophistication of cyberattacks increase rapidly, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the cloud is the best way to protect data. The cloud offers government customers world-class protection and unparalleled resources and scale to detect, respond and stop attacks early.

Microsoft Cloud and Azure are trusted by millions of customers for their most sensitive, mission-critical workloads. We provide a range of tools to monitor and respond to security threats, as well as professional services to help governments keep their data safe. With her more than 8,500 Microsoft security experts in 77 countries, Microsoft helps provide a key perspective on the security landscape, continuously fine-tuning his approach to security as he learns from each cyberattack. increase. The addition of Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty enables government customers to establish their own software perimeter within the cloud while taking full advantage of Azure’s best-in-class security, resiliency, and scale capabilities. Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty enables customers to take advantage of key Azure features such as:

Microsoft’s Azure Key Vault managed hardware security module enables customers to benefit from the redundancy, resiliency, cybersecurity and managed experience of the cloud while maintaining complete control over their encryption keys. . Azure Confidential Computing is a unique service that protects data in use, allowing it to be processed only after the cloud environment has been verified as a trusted execution environment. In this way, confidential computing helps protect data from access by cloud operators, malicious administrators, and even privileged software such as hypervisors. In addition to the existing solutions for protecting data at rest and in transit, you can now keep your data protected throughout its lifecycle and your data is now protected in use. In Azure, even Microsoft operators cannot access memory encryption keys because the root of trust resides in separate hardware. This independent hardware root trust helps government customers independently cryptographically verify the identity and known good state of the cloud operating environments they rely on.

With Microsoft, governments can take advantage of our perspective on the evolving threat landscape. We use industry-leading AI to synthesize 65 trillion security signals per day across all kinds of devices, apps, platforms and endpoints. This is an eight-fold increase from the 8 trillion signals captured daily just two years ago. And we apply the lessons learned from that signals intelligence and world-class threat intelligence to all the products and services we offer. In addition, we now have over 15,000 partners working together across the security ecosystem, helping bring better solutions and more choice to the market. Our global threat intelligence perspective enables early detection and response to emerging threats across multi-cloud, hybrid, on-premises and heterogeneous platforms.

Innovation without compromise

Embracing digital innovation while ensuring digital sovereignty is a challenge for governments. At face value, investing in private, isolated, on-premises data centers may seem like the only way to achieve the level of control and security demanded by governments. But building on a private cloud requires maintaining an on-premises data center, which can no longer run because it cannot extend or provide the security and functionality that the cloud provides. Finally, we also hear from our customers that they are operating with increasingly constrained resources and shrinking budgets. The cloud allows governments to operate on a leaner budget than on-premises. Moving to the cloud will enable governments to take advantage of cloud agility and focus spending on the latest innovations in service delivery.

As technology advances, it is first brought to the cloud. Governments adopting the cloud will benefit from the latest innovations that are changing the way governments operate, such as AI, blockchain, digital identities, and online services, while governments that maintain or expand their private cloud investments will have similar opportunities. You may not benefit from growth and innovation.

Innovating while meeting the requirements of digital sovereignty is complex and can vary significantly by customer, industry and geography. We believe that cloud solutions designed to address sovereignty require advanced capabilities built with the needs of government customers in mind, along with evolving local policies and regulatory requirements around data handling. We believe that it should be customizable and flexible to comply with

For the first time, governments no longer have to choose between digital transformation and data management. they can have both. Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty will further invest in guardrails such as Sovereign Landing Zones, Local Policy Packs, and increased transparency across Azure to create a virtual sovereign cloud environment for customer workloads. This enables customers to leverage best practices to implement a secure, consistent, and compliant environment to take full advantage of the cloud while complying with evolving local regulations.

Ensuring compliance and driving digital transformation

The public sector must constantly protect sensitive data, comply with legal and regulatory requirements, and innovate without compromise. At Microsoft, we strive to meet these needs by providing our customers with transparency and unmatched control over their data, investing in cybersecurity, and working with governments around the world to meet their policy and regulatory needs. increase.

Governments no longer have to choose between innovation and digital sovereignty. Governments can drive digital transformation by maximizing the power of the cloud, including extensive platform capabilities, while increasing control over data and increasing transparency of cloud operations and governance processes. while ensuring compliance.

For more information, visit microsoft.com/sovereignty.

