Alaska Weather TV ends broadcasting for the first time in 47 years

The public TV show “Alaska Weather” will end this summer after 47 years on the air.

Produced by Alaska Public Media and the National Weather Service, the daily 30-minute broadcast features global climate trends such as incoming storms, sea ice, and retreating glaciers. It reaches some of Alaska’s most remote locations.

However, Alaska Public Media decided to end production, citing financial constraints. As a result, meteorologists and emergency managers fear losing an important means of contacting people.

Carrie Haisley, director of emergency services at the Anchorage National Weather Service, said television options exist in far more places than any other single medium.

business decision

For Alaska Public Media, the decision was a matter of cost.

It’s been on the air for decades. “We didn’t want that her legacy to end,” said Linda Way, chief content officer for Alaska Public Media. After all, it was a business decision.

She said the show took a lot of time and money to put together. Alaska Public Media president and CEO Ed Ulman said in an emailed statement that the production of Alaska Weather requires two to three hours of editing time each day and costs about $200,000 a year. said.

And Alaska Public Media receives no outside funding to produce its programming.

Wei said we have been assembling and distributing shows without assistance for at least the past six years. It was no longer sustainable.

noticeable large gap

After its final broadcast on June 30, the show will transition to a YouTube-only format. But this change doesn’t work for everyone who relies on this program. Many people in Alaska still lack access to reliable, high-speed internet.

Through its partnership with Alaska Public Media, the Bureau of Weather will tap into its extensive broadcast network through public TV channels such as KTOO 360TV in Juneau and KUAC TV in Fairbanks, as well as the Alaska Rural Communications System, a free national satellite system that broadcasts. I was able to. to over 200 rural and tribal communities.

There are other ways to bring weather services to people, but they all have significant limitations. There is a 24-hour phone line to call for weather information, but the call will not go through in an emergency.

In the event of an emergency, such as a severe storm warning, NOAA Radio is an option. This is a transmission of weather information coming from the office of the National Weather Service. Radio stations automatically take advantage of this to broadcast emergency messages.

But it doesn’t cover the entire state, Haisley said. In practice, there is a noticeable large gap.

And although broadband internet and cell phone services have spread rapidly since the launch of Alaska Weather TV in 1976, Don Moore, director of the Alaska Center for Environmental Science and Service Integration, says the internet is still a far cry from replacing television. Said it wasn’t.

Data costs must be considered. As you know, the Internet is not free, said Moore. You don’t need to use the internet if you have TV shows to watch.

Opportunity in chaos

Without TV programs, the weather bureau has no choice but to keep track of the situation.

We are disappointed, but there is opportunity in the chaos, Haisley said. Hopefully we can take this and modify our behavior in a way that helps people.

It’s not exactly clear how many Alaskans rely on television for the weather. None of the stations that air the show track viewership, so no one knows how many people are watching each day.

But Haisley believes the loss of television is an opportunity to better understand evolving options for public communication.

We recognize that as the way people consume media changes, we need to change the way we provide information, she said. We want to reach more people through new ways people are drawn to the changes in technology.

One of the recent developments is the growing importance of social media. For example, during Typhoon Marbock, the community used her Twitter, Facebook and other sites to share important weather information.

Weather services want to make better use of these networks by introducing more graphics and short-form content.

Moore said he would provide a more concise update on weather conditions, like a speech in an elevator.

When Alaska Weather moves to YouTube, the 30-minute program may be split into three separate segments, including public forecasts, air forecasts, and ocean forecasts.

As weather stations create their own Alaskan weather, the time and expense of these short videos will decrease. But they are also good for social media, and may be more useful for TV stations that can broadcast quick updates between other shows.

For the weather service, the end of Alaska Weather highlights the urgent need for more information about how people know the weather. First, it launched an outreach campaign to gather feedback on how people across the state are accessing their weather.

Alaskans can submit comments to [email protected] between May 15th and July 30th.

