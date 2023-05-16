



The LPGA Tour has lost the last of its original 13 founders Tuesday morning with the death of Marlene Hage-Vossler in Rancho Mirage, Calif., according to a report from Golfweek. Hage-Vossler was 89 years old.

Bald Vossler was born in Eureka, South Dakota, where she and her sister Alice Bauer were both tour founders. Their father, Dave Bauer, introduced them to the game at an early age, and Bald Vossler started playing when he was just three years old. She won the California Long Beach City Boys Junior Championship at age 10, and by age 13 she had won several amateur tournaments. She won the Western Junior Championships and National Junior Championships, the Los Angeles Women’s City Championship, the Palm Springs Women’s Championship, and the Northern California Open.

At the age of 13, she also set a USGA record, which still stands. She became the youngest player ever to qualify for the 1947 U.S. Women’s Open, held at her club Starmount Her Forest Her Country in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Hage-Wossler turned professional in 1950 and became a founder at just 15 years old. Her Hall of Fame career spanned her over 50 years, and her last appearance in the LPGA was her 1996 Kraft Nabisco Championship. She won her 26 LPGA events, the first being her 1952 Sarasota Open and the last she was the 1972 Bardins Invitational.

Bald Vossler was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and LPGA Hall of Fame in 2002. Last year, her sister joined her when the tour inducted the eight founders who hadn’t yet been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Like the other founders, Hage-Vossler remained a presence on the Tour after retirement, appearing at the Founders’ Cup next to the 18th green to greet players. Hage-Vossler was the last surviving member of the 13 founding members of the LPGA 73 years ago.

