Google sues over interception of abortion data The Register





An anonymous plaintiff has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging that it illegally collects health data, including abortion searches, on third-party websites that use Google technology.

Jane Doe, whose legal counsel is seeking to certify the case as a class action lawsuit, said in 2018 that her personal It claims the information was intercepted by Google.

Doe alleged that when Google’s tracking technology was used by health care providers, Google improperly collected medical information about her and other potential students “without permission or proper compensation.”

The lawsuit accuses Google of “aiding and abetting” health care providers in violating the California Medical Information Confidentiality Act (CMIA) and is responsible for such violations, and seeks to establish and stop a compensation fund. Seeking.

The lawsuit also cites the California Infringement of Privacy Act (CIPA), which regulates the eavesdropping of private communications by companies and the loss of privacy resulting from the “continued and increasing use of such devices and technologies.” It is intended to protect Californians from infringement of

Full complaint [PDF] Google’s tracking technology pulled information about Ms. Doe’s interactions with health care provider websites and also “intercepted” data about the care she received at a family planning agency in Burbank, Calif. , and she ultimately used the site to make her choice.

The lawsuit alleges that plaintiffs and class participants did not “authorize or consent” to tracking, adding:

The complaint alleges that Google used Doe’s data to “provide marketing and analytics services, as well as improve its ad targeting capabilities and data points about its users.” Requesting a jury trial.

At the time of this article’s publication, Google had not yet submitted a response.

Lawsuits to date have focused on medical websites themselves — websites that have implemented Google solutions such as Google Analytics and Facebook/Meta’s Pixel — and providers, especially those who handle sensitive medical information, have been accused of tracking data and its implementation. pointed out that should have been supervised. .

One example is the recently settled BetterHelp lawsuit. While the settlement does not admit wrongdoing, online counseling provider BetterHelp was required to pay $7.8 million and was also barred from sharing consumers’ health data with advertisers. The settlement alleged that BetterHelp forced users to complete non-skippable surveys in order to receive the service, and that he passed that information on to Meta (then his Facebook) and other companies to promote the service. Claiming his 2022 complaint has been resolved.

U.S. privacy lawsuits with claims specific to U.S. state law are filed because the U.S. does not have general federal data protection laws. Lack of federal regulation is one reason the US and EU have had such a hard time agreeing on a privacy framework. The Privacy Framework is the third attempt to outline the promises that EU residents’ data will mean to flow freely and be processed by US tech giants. by them on land. The EU wants the same protections that Europeans can have at home, before allowing the US to recognize the suitability of their data, but this is likely to be the case without major changes in the US. Considered by many legal experts to be next to impossible.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

