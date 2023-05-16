Gunfighter Innovation Cell Develops Agile Power Solutions > Mountain Home Air Force Base > View article





Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho —

The 366th Fighter Wing’s Innovation Cell has developed a solar portable power cell to provide self-sufficient power for deployment environments and field training exercises.

The 366th FW conducts a wide range of field training exercises requiring innovation and continuous improvement to better perform its duties.

“During certain field training exercises, we encountered issues with not having the expected power,” Teck said. Sergeant Steven Piot, Chief Project Officer, 366th FW Innovation Cell. “All electrical equipment had to be charged in the range below the building, which is simply not possible in a deployed environment.”

Pyot said he was tasked with finding a way to power the business, and instead of buying a solution, he decided to create a solution.

“When the commander ordered me to find a solution to the power problem, he suggested buying a regular generator, but what I heard was, ‘Hey, come up with something great. ‘Make it,'” said Piot.

Pyot prototyped a solar portable power cell and during field testing identified several areas that could be improved to make the product even more successful.

The SPPC now competes for grants such as the Momentum Fund, the Deputy Commissioner’s Challenge ACE Initiative, and the Army Drone Enhancement Grant. His new SPPC is also competing in the US Air Force’s Spark Tank.

“Innovation is part of the gunfighter’s DNA, and this culture of innovation gives gunfighters the power to think outside the box and shape the future,” said Colonel Isaac Bell, 366th FW Deputy Commander. Told. “Amazing innovations happening in both Wing Innovation Cells, such as the amazing capabilities demonstrated by the technology here. I am incredibly proud of what Stephen has accomplished.”

The U.S. Air Force Spark Program aims to advance individuals, units and wings to meet the challenges of 21st century combat and bring together airman innovators through connection, development and support.

The Gunfighter Innovation Cell encourages airmen to find solutions to everyday problems and challenge the norm, allowing them to stay ahead of their opponents and embody agile thinking.

If you have a good idea or problem to solve, please contact the Gunfighter Innovation Cell (728-GOOD (x4663) / 728-IDEA (4332)) or drop your idea in the suggestion box.

