OpenAI stump in Washington – POLITICO

OpenAI’s well-known technology CEO Sam Altman made his first appearance in Congress on Tuesday alongside two other artificial intelligence experts for a three-hour question-and-answer session on how Washington should regulate the rapidly evolving technology. .

CEO hearings tend to be pure political theatre, but this morning the Senate quickly delved into the heart of policymaking, with Mr. Altman himself pitching his ideas for regulating the industry.

The impetus behind the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee’s inquiry into AI surveillance was a desire not to repeat past mistakes, such as social media, in which Congress has been criticized for interfering too much.

As with most public hearings, this session had more questions than answers, but the biggest question, of course, was whether Congress was willing to regulate new industries at all.

Here are three big unknowns that currently hang over Washington’s efforts to control a critical and disruptive new technology.

Need a new federal agency?

Surprisingly, this may have bipartisan support. Senator Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, suggested the need for a new agency, possibly dedicated to overseeing the development of artificial intelligence internationally. We were dealing with innovation that doesn’t necessarily have boundaries. We may create a great U.S. government agency that will hopefully be able to govern U.S. activities that have nothing to do with U.S. corporations or anything outside attacking us, he said. Told.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent member of the Judiciary Committee, echoed the sentiment by backing the idea of ​​an agency to issue licenses for powerful new AI tools.

Altman said the hearings were in favor of both the agency and the licensing idea, and that they were considering regulation on a national as well as a global scale.

it’s difficult. That sounds kind of naive, he told reporters after the hearing. But we’ve done it in other industries as well. [The International Atomic Energy Agency] did it. And I think this is a technology that we should take with that level of seriousness.

But not everyone agrees. Another panelist, Christina Montgomery, chief privacy trust officer at IBM, said that existing surveillance is enough to manage AI. Any more would stifle innovation, she said, reflecting more familiar industry issues.

Who owns the data the AI ​​trains on?

Large language models, the largest and most powerful AI platforms created by OpenAI and others, are built on large amounts of existing data, much of which your work is used to train software. It’s made by people who had no idea.

Senator Marsha Blackburn’s overarching question was who would own all of the AI-generated material generated by large-scale language models trained on copyrighted works. Tennessee senators introduced antitrust legislation in the last legislative session that would dismantle Ticketmaster.

Altman didn’t offer much in terms of a solution to the growing community of creators who resent their work being used to train language models at scale, but during the hearing , said people should be able to opt out of having their data used. Train those models.

Tomorrow, the issue will be at the forefront of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Intersection of Generative AI and Copyright Law.

How Much Will AI Influence The 2024 Elections?

Chatbots are very good at simulating human speech and writing, and Senator Josh Hawley has brought up AI’s ability to sway people’s opinions in the 2024 election cycle, making undecided voters in the election cycle. He said it could be used to target them.

Senator Amy Klobuchar later expressed her concerns that ChatGPT could provide voters with inaccurate information about the election itself.

Altman didn’t go on the defensive. In fact, he agreed.

One of the areas I’m most concerned about is the more general ability of these models to manipulate, persuade, and provide a kind of one-to-one disinformation, Altman said.

Altman and AI expert Gary Marcus, who also participated in the panel discussion, sought to distinguish between generative AI in discussions on technology policy and discussions over the algorithms social media platforms use to recommend content. bottom.

In an apparent effort to differentiate OpenAI from social media platforms that have been under congressional scrutiny for their content moderation and endorsement policies, Altman said OpenAI’s AI model did not maximize audience engagement. emphasized.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan). | Kevin Dietch/Getty Images

Today, while U.S. Senators are lashing out at Sam Altman, one of their colleagues opened their own court over the use of AI in government systems.

Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan) today led a hearing before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs examining the use of AI in federal agencies. The hearing came just a day after he and Mike Brown (R-Ind.) introduced an AI leadership training method.

The law would require the Office of Human Resources to provide AI training programs for federal supervisors and administrators. The press release announcing the action stated that under the law Peters introduced last year, federal leaders should understand the capabilities, risks and ethical implications associated with AI and ensure that AI capabilities meet mission requirements. It is stated that the purpose is to make it possible to make a better judgment as to whether it is appropriate or not. To educate those who procure AI tools for federal agencies.

As Samuel Hammond called out last week in POLITICO magazine, there are calls for government intervention right down to the Manhattan Project’s AI equivalent. The bill represents a modest step in that direction, or, as Peters said in a press release, at least some of the expertise needed to ensure this technology benefits the American public. It would be a modest first step towards government ensuring that (More on what Peters heard today from POLITICO’s Brendan Borderon at DFD tomorrow.) Derek Robertson

The European Union plans to crack down on tax evasion related to cryptocurrencies.

As POLITICO’s Bjarke Smith-Meyer reported to Pro subscribers this morning, the legislation approved today by EU Finance Ministers would require cryptocurrency companies to disclose who owns the digital assets they hold. If the bill is passed by parliament, from 2026 the new disclosure framework will help regulators understand where and whose money is circulating across cryptocurrency markets, and will also help Europeans manage their tax assets in those markets. becomes difficult to hide.

Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commission’s head of taxation, said this is to ensure a level playing field related to crypto-assets and to ensure that taxes are paid on transactions and profits made from them. said it was a means to ensure that the member tax authorities of the country had the information they needed. Investing in crypto assets.

It is still unclear what exactly these taxes will look like or who they will apply to. The EU does not have a comprehensive tax framework for cryptocurrencies, just a patchwork of domestic laws. As Bjarke writes, when it comes to taxes in the EU regulatory maze, especially given how all countries, regardless of size, can veto EU tax initiatives they don’t like. , no warranty.Derek Robertson

new window

