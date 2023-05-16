Google Pays $8 Million To Settle With Texas Over DJ Endorsements





In January 2022, the Texas Attorney General sued Google for asking iHeartMedia DJs and others to provide product recommendations for Pixel 4 phones, even though they had never used them. caused In November 2022, the FTC and several state attorneys general announced settlements with Google and iHeartMedia for similar conduct. Texas settled with iHeartMedia, but continued its lawsuit against Google separately. Last week, the parties agreed to a settlement.

In 2019, Google hired radio networks like iHeartMedia to have DJs read ads for Pixel 4 phones, according to the FTC and states. GooglePixel 4 provided a script containing recommendations written in first person. Example: My favorite cell phone camera, especially in low light, thanks to the Nightscape mode. I’ve taken studio-style photos of everything. And thanks to his new voice-activated Google Assistant, which can handle multiple tasks at the same time, it really helps me get work done.

Despite its first-person endorsement, AG claimed that most of the DJs who made these statements had never used a Pixel 4 phone. Apparently iHeartMedia realized the problem and asked Google to provide phones for their DJs. According to an AG press release, when faced with the reality that Google’s advertising campaigns violated the law, Google continued deceptive advertising, prioritizing profit over truth without taking remedial action. bottom. This ad got him over 2,400 views in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston.

A notable aspect of the Texas settlement is the payment of money by Google. $8 million will go to Texas alone, compared to the total of $9 million Google paid in settlements with the FTC and Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois and Massachusetts. New York last November. Considering that all states and the FTC coordinated with regard to the iHeartMedia settlement, with regard to Google, Texas worked alone, first filing a lawsuit separate from the multi-state effort, and then a separate lawsuit with much more content. It is worth noting that a settlement was reached. Texas received more money than any other state.

The phenomenon of states withholding multistate settlements for better outcomes, especially in states currently in litigation, is not new. In rare circumstances (most recently in the opioid and e-cigarette settlement), the Attorney General has been persuaded to use the most-favored nation clause in a multistate settlement to discourage states from later requesting additional funding. Yes, but very rarely. This is because, ultimately, each state is a sovereign subject, and this fact is sometimes easily overlooked in the course of multistate negotiations where a small group of states seems to represent the whole. tend to be Ultimately, each state ends up doing what is in the best interest of the state and its voters, and that may differ.

Here, Texas’ motivation to hold on may be part of AG Paxton’s efforts to reign supreme in big tech. All states are actively working in this area, but Texas is a leader in these efforts. In fact, Texas AG has a page dedicated to Big Tech on his website that explains why people should be concerned about big tech companies and what the AG is doing about it. I’m here. And even though it settled with Google over those approvals, it’s at least to challenge Google for challenging its dominance in the ad tech chain, violating state biometrics laws, and alleging deceptive practices related to location tracking. Three lawsuits remain pending (in another instance, Texas did not participate in a multistate settlement).

When faced with an investigation by multiple Attorneys General, it is important to understand the objectives and priorities of each agency involved and recognize that they may vary from state to state. Achieving true world peace may be an impossible task in some cases, but a deep understanding of the ministries involved is the best way to find solutions.

