Jerusalem Institute of Technology Opens Entrepreneurship Center in Memory of Industry Innovation Pioneer Chaim Schreiber





(Jerusalem, May 16, 2023, JNS Wire) The Jerusalem Institute of Technology (JCT) commemorates Holocaust survivor and wood technology pioneer Chaim Shmuel Schreiberzl and his wife Sarah (Weinstock), Consecrated the LevTech Entrepreneurship Center. Schreiber pays tribute to their history of innovation and perseverance.

Launched in October 2017, the newly dedicated Schreiber Reftech Entrepreneurship Center is committed to educating, inspiring and fostering innovation among students, alumni and faculty in the Orthodox and Haredi communities . Schreiber LevTech helps students build a vibrant and entrepreneurial future by providing training, platforms and physical hubs where students can connect and bring their ideas to life. Schreiber LevTech offers a wide range of experiential and hands-on learning activities including hackathons, courses, workshops, technology and business mentoring, pre-accelerator and accelerator programs. Graduates of the Schreiber LevTech program see themselves as leaders and innovators who can develop products, found start-ups, serve as entrepreneurial leaders, and drive systemic change in their communities.

Enabled by the support of the Schreiber Charitable Trust of London, Schreiber Reftech’s dedication comes as the center is undergoing a major expansion and renovation that will allow Junction students, alumni and faculty to share their work. You will be able to work as a startup team in the space area. and a dedicated start-up office, gain hands-on experience in a makerspace with electronics, and develop new features for existing products in our technical library.

Chaim Schreiber, for whom the center is named, was the only Holocaust survivor in his family. He taught himself the art of wood marquetry and won a scholarship to study architecture in Vienna, where he lived until World War II. He fled to England penniless, but he had a skilled will. During World War II, Chime used his talent for wood at de Havilland Industries to design the wings for the Mosquito fighter-bomber. He married Sarah Weinstock in his 1942, and the two started a business making picture frames in a small apartment in Tottenham.

Developing expertise in wood technology, Chime patented a process for molding plywood and began manufacturing radio and television cabinets. An entrepreneur, he decided he wanted to produce his own final product rather than relying on a major TV manufacturer. entered the furniture business to make furniture for everyone. House’s. By the early 1980s Schreiber Furniture had become the best-known and most trusted brand of British furniture. He merged the company with General Electric Company to form GEC-Schreiber, which manufactured furniture and home appliances. He died in his 1984.

Considering his entrepreneurial spirit and personal and professional values, Chaim Schreiber is strategically positioned as an ideal role model for JCT students today and those who will follow them in generations to come. Partnership Director and Co-Founder Ollie Gutman said. Schreiber Reftech Entrepreneurship Center. Not only did he innovate in the industry, but he was also far ahead of the times in his employee enlightenment policies. In return, you earn superior loyalty, productivity, and commitment. We are grateful for the inspiring support from his Schreiber Charitable Trust in London so that Schreiber LevTech can take an important step in strengthening his ecosystem of tech in Jerusalem and throughout Israel. .

Through Schreiber LevTech, JCT students have access to resources and opportunities to help them create products, hone their skills, and think innovatively, all while working under the expert guidance of professional business and technical mentors. They build teams and design products by participating in the LevTech LAB, a pre-accelerator program. Identify technology solutions to challenges presented by companies and social welfare organizations at campus hackathons (technology marathons). You can also join LevTech Talks, which encourage creative thinking in business and tech.

