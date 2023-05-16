Google’s PaLM 2 uses almost five times more text data than its predecessor





Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc., at the Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The company announced last week that Google’s new large-scale language model will use almost five times more training data than its predecessor model from 2022 and will be able to perform more advanced coding, math and creative writing tasks. CNBC revealed.

According to internal documents seen by CNBC, PaLM 2, the company’s new general-purpose large-scale language model (LLM) announced at Google I/O, has been trained with 3.6 trillion tokens. Tokens, which are strings of words, are a key building block for training LLMs, as they teach the model to predict the next word it appears in a sequence.

Google’s previous version of PaLM (short for Pathways Language Model) was released in 2022 and trained on 780 billion tokens.

Google is keen to showcase the capabilities of its artificial intelligence technology and how it can be incorporated into search, email, word processors and spreadsheets, but the company is reluctant to disclose the size and other details of its training data. It was targeted. OpenAI, creator of the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, has also kept details of his latest LLM, called GPT-4, secret.

Both companies said the reason for the lack of disclosure is the competitiveness of their business. Google and OpenAI are racing to win over users who want to find information using conversational chatbots instead of traditional search engines.

But as the AI ​​arms race heats up, the research community is calling for greater transparency.

Since the PaLM 2 announcement, Google has said the new model will be smaller than its predecessor LLM, which means the company’s technology will be more efficient while performing more advanced tasks. This is important. According to internal documents, PaLM 2 was trained with 340 billion parameters, which shows the complexity of the model. Early his PaLM was trained on 540 billion parameters.

Google did not immediately comment on the matter.

In a blog post about PaLM 2, Google said the model uses a “new technique” called “compute-optimized scaling.” This makes LLM “more efficient with faster inference, fewer parameters to serve, lower serving costs, and better overall performance.”

In announcing PaLM 2, Google confirmed CNBC’s earlier reports that the model was trained in 100 languages ​​and performed a wide range of tasks. It has already been used to power 25 features and products, including the company’s chatbot Bard. From smallest to largest, there are his four sizes: gecko, otter, bison, and unicorn.

Based on public information, PaLM 2 is more powerful than any existing model. The LLM, called LLaMA, announced by Facebook in February, is being trained with 1.4 trillion tokens. The last time OpenAI shared a training size for ChatGPT was at GPT-3, and the company said it was trained with 300 billion tokens at the time. OpenAI released GPT-4 in March and said it showed “human-level performance” in many professional tests.

LaMDA, the conversational LLM Google introduced two years ago and promoted alongside Bard in February, was trained with 1.5 trillion tokens, according to the latest documents seen by CNBC.

As new AI applications quickly become mainstream, the controversy surrounding the underlying technology is intensifying.

El Mahdi Google Research senior scientist El Mhamdi resigned in February, citing the company’s lack of transparency. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy and Technology, agreeing with lawmakers that we need a new system to deal with AI. bottom.

“Very new technologies require new frameworks,” Altman said. “Certainly, companies like ours owe a great deal of responsibility to the tools we put out there.”

CNBC’s Jordan Nove contributed to this report.

WATCH: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Calls for AI Oversight

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/16/googles-palm-2-uses-nearly-five-times-more-text-data-than-predecessor.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos