Google to delete accounts that haven’t logged in for two years





In 2020, Google announced that it would delete content stored in inactive accounts (but not the accounts themselves) to free up storage space. Google has now updated its inactivity policy and plans to remove old, unused accounts later this year.

“If your Google Account has not been used or signed in for at least two years,” Google will delete your Personal Account and its content. Not only will your email address become inaccessible, but your Gmail messages, calendar events, Drive, Documents, other workspace files, and Google Photos backups will also be deleted.

At this time, Google has no plans to remove accounts containing YouTube videos. (This will be difficult as old abandoned clips may have historical relevance.)

Google plans to begin removing inactive accounts in December 2023 (at the earliest), taking a “phased approach” starting with “accounts that were created but never used again.” The company said it will “roll this out slowly and carefully.”

Prior to deleting an account, multiple notifications will be sent to both the account email address and recovery email (if provided) over the months leading up to the deletion.

On the other hand, this only applies to free Google Accounts, not corporate or school-managed accounts.

What keeps your account active

In addition to regularly signing in, logging in and performing basic actions counts as activity.

Read or send emails (e.g. view inactivity alerts) Use Google Drive Watch YouTube videos Download apps on the Google Play Store Use Google Search Use “Sign in with Google” to connect to third-party apps or services sign in

Additionally, Google states that using a signed-in Android device is considered an activity.

Google Photos already has a separate two-year login and usage policy that is considered valid. On the other hand, accounts with active Play Store subscriptions, such as Google One and third-party apps, are considered active.

Google now recommends assigning users a recovery email, and the company gives users an inactivity email to determine “what happens to their accounts and data if they’re inactive for up to 18 months.” I’m guiding you to a good account manager. Options include sending files to trusted contacts, setting up Gmail autoresponders, deleting accounts, and more.

Why Google Deletes Accounts

Google cited security as the reason for this change. This is because inactive accounts with “old or reused passwords that may have been compromised” are more likely to be compromised.

Our internal analysis shows that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have 2-Step Verification set up than active accounts. This means that these accounts are often vulnerable and, once compromised, can be used for everything from identity theft to carrying unwanted or malicious content such as spam. there is.

This also limits how long Google retains unused personal information. This period is considered the industry standard. Unlike other services with different security and privacy implications, Google does not release his Gmail address for reuse by deleting it.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/05/16/google-account-delete/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos