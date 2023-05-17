US Department of Commerce Launches $500 Million Funding Opportunity for Tech Hub » Dallas Innovates





The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Development has launched a competition for Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs. The initiative, better known as the “Tech Hubs” program, aims to foster strong links between industry, higher education institutions, state and local governments, economic development organizations, workers and employees. purpose.

The program aims to enable select regions of the United States to compete globally in emerging technologies, as well as develop the workforce needed to sustain this innovation.

After launching a call for applications for planning grants and tech hub designation, the Department of Commerce will roll out a second call to action. This invites applicants who have already been designated as Tech Hubs to compete for implementation funding.

According to the DOC, the program aims to strengthen the ecosystem of technology innovations that are vital to the economy and national security.

CHIPS and Science Law, part of President Joe Biden’s plan to invest in America, is backing the $500 million Tech Hubs program. The Act was intended to stimulate private sector investment, create high-paying jobs, revitalize U.S. manufacturing, and ensure that all communities benefit from U.S. economic development. It plays a key role in authorizing and enabling the Tech Hub Program.

The Tech Hubs program is part of last year’s $10 billion initiative, CHIPS and Science Law. The law aims to encourage investment in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology.

Strengthening innovation infrastructure

Gina Raimond, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, said in a statement that the Tech Hub Program is an important part of President Biden’s strategy to invest in the United States and is an ecosystem of innovation that will enhance economic opportunities for communities across the United States that have been overlooked. said to help build .

America’s innovation infrastructure will be strengthened by leading research institutions partnering with companies, he said. Collaborations of this kind will lead to the creation of high-paying jobs and technological advances in communities across America.

The president’s investment in America agenda has marked a significant milestone with the launch of the Tech Hub initiative, according to National Economic Council Director Rael Brainerd. Brainerd said this will seed the next generation of forward-thinking innovation clusters in communities across the country, boost manufacturing, create high-paying jobs, and help America once again lead the world in the technology of tomorrow. said to be

The Tech Hubs program aims to improve our ability to manufacture, commercialize, and deploy technology across the country. The government and the DOC want to nurture the technologies and industries of the future and ensure that those industries, businesses, and the good jobs they create stay in America.

According to the DOC’s funding notice, this two-phase funding program will allow all of the United States to develop globally competitive assets, resources, capabilities and potential in critical technologies and industries within approximately 10 years. is open to the region of

How to apply

A webinar on May 18th will detail how the community can apply and provide an overview of the funding opportunity notification along with an interactive Q&A session. Register here to secure your spot.

Phase 1 applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM ET on August 15, 2023.

The Economic Development Authority (EDA) states that initial notifications of funding opportunities will detail the application process and outline how the Department of Commerce will evaluate those applications within three months. said. Only Designated Technology Hubs in Phase 1 are eligible to apply for Phase 2, scheduled to open in Fall 2023.

Who can apply?

Only groups of organizations, known as consortia, are eligible to apply to the Tech Hubs program. A qualifying consortium must include diverse entities in order to qualify.

Individual funding requests will not be considered.

Consortiums are made up of different types of entities, some mandatory and some optional. This includes educational institutions, private companies, government agencies, federal laboratories, labor unions, etc.

The consortium’s specific requirements are outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) document.

Only consortia designated by the Economic Development Authority (EDA) in Phase 1 are eligible to apply for Phase 2 of the program.

Tech hub geography

Applicants must indicate their chosen geography on the application form.

EDA defines a Tech Hub geographic area as another interconnected area such as a metropolitan statistical area (MSA) or a micropolitan statistical area.

According to the DOC, the selected region must have the necessary assets, capital, research and development (R&D), a strong labor market, and relevant infrastructure consistent with the chosen core technology areas. Applicants select their technology industry from a list of 10 key focus areas identified in the Tech Hubs Act.

Consortia have the flexibility to include assets and members outside of their chosen geographic region. For example, you can involve local organizations outside of the metropolitan areas, or establish partnerships with geographically distant organizations that support tech hub strategies in line with the consortium’s mission.

Other resources

The Tech Hubs program includes the Phase 1 Funding Opportunity Notice (PDF), EDA EDGE Portal for Applications, Press Releases, Informational Webinars, FAQs, Revised Fact Sheets, RFI Response Summary, Budget Templates, and more. We offer a variety of resources. Geography, Phase 1 NOFO PowerPoint slides, and more. These resources are intended to help applicants understand and apply effectively for the program.

For other inquiries regarding eligibility and program requirements, please contact Tech Hubs EDA.

Growing an economy from the bottom up and middle out

Alejandra Y. Castillo, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, said in a statement that it is critically important to ensure that the industries of tomorrow will start, grow and remain in America. The Tech Hubs initiative will not only strengthen the tech industry, it will support and impact the people, workers, communities and physical infrastructure that are vital to the Tech Hub region.

EDA is working to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out, he said.

