Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Edition is priceless





The 2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante will come in a smaller version called the Essenza SCV12 Special Edition. A limited edition of 40 Urus SCV12s will be available only to owners of the Essenza SCV12 track car launched in 2021. Production is overseen by Lambo’s Ad Personam. In the department, there’s plenty of exposed carbon fiber on the body, or a livery to match the track version.

Before we get too excited, no, the new version doesn’t have the V-12. Despite its name, this Special His Edition is really just his Urus Performante with a flashy livery to match the excitement of his SCV12 truck car. Instead, the usual Performante twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine carries over to his version of Essenza, producing the same 657 horsepower. That’s a lot of power, but not when compared to his 819 hp from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine in a circuit car.

According to Lamborghini, the project is being overseen by Lamborghini’s Advertising Persona department, and Essenza SCV12 customers can customize the Urus to their preferred specifications. Manufacturers didn’t hesitate to use carbon fiber materials either. The special Urus is equipped with a carbon fiber bonnet, roof, mirrors and rocker covers as well as a carbon fiber frame.

Lamborghini worked with each customer on the livery of the Urus, designing it to reflect their personal Essenza SCV12, down to the numbers painted on the doors. The new SCV12 comes standard with 23-inch gloss black wheels, but customers can choose from Lamborghini’s wide range of colors and wheels.

To distinguish the interior from the production version, the Urus SCV12 has two plates, one celebrating Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary and the other engraved with the owner’s name. A plate engraved on the dashboard and the ‘Essenza SCV12’ logo remind the driver and passengers that it is a higher version.

Lamborghini hasn’t revealed how much the Urus Essenza SCV12 will cost, but that doesn’t matter, as it’s a no-brainer for those who already own a circuit car.

Jack Fitzgerald's love of cars stems from his still-unwavering addiction to F1.

