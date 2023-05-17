OpenAI and IBM Testify on Capitol.





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman traveled to Washington on Tuesday to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his thoughts on how to regulate the artificial intelligence industry. During the hearing, which lasted just under three hours, Altman answered questions about AI’s impact on everything from jobs and advertising to elections, legal liability and music.

And ultimately, it encouraged government participation in determining how AI will be developed and used in the future, both within the United States and abroad.

Altman said we have tried to be clear about the magnitude of the risks here. He added later that he believes companies like ours can partner with governments to expedite the process of developing and updating safety measures and to explore opportunities for global coordination.

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee’s Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and Law is the first in a series of hearings aimed at crafting rules for AI, said Christina, IBM’s chief privacy trust officer. It also heard from Montgomery and scientist Gary Marcus, said chairman Richard Blumenthal.

A Connecticut senator held hearings with an AI-generated version of himself reading a statement written by ChatGPT, although Congress later failed to celebrate the moment on social media. He said we should demand transparency and accountability from AI companies.

Building a new framework

Altman advocated the use of independent audits, combined with licensing and testing requirements for the development and release of AI models that exceed thresholds of competence, and proposed the creation of a new international body tasked solely with the regulation of AI.

Montgomery said IBM is urging Congress to adopt a precision regulatory approach to AI, making rules about adoption and individual use cases rather than the technology itself.

Keeping up with innovative technologies that transform business

The strongest regulations should apply to use cases that pose the greatest risk to people and society By following the risk-based use-case-specific approach at the core of accuracy regulations, Congress will be able to promote AI innovation without stifling innovation. Ms. Montgomery said the potential risk of

Regulation of risk

Altman acknowledged the potential impact of AI on jobs and expressed concern about the role tools like GPT-4 could play in spreading election disinformation.

I think GPT-4 will fully automate some jobs and create new jobs. Therefore, work will be affected. We tried to be very clear about it. And I think it will take industry-government partnerships to figure out how to mitigate that, but most of that is government action, Altman said.

He also pointed out that the potential impact of GPT-4 and similar systems on political elections is an area of ​​serious concern and an area where some regulation would be very prudent.

But Altman cautioned senators against using the social media paradigm as a way to think about AI’s potential impact. Since this is different, the response required is also different. He explained that this is a tool that users are using to generate content more efficiently than before.

Altman didn’t go as far as Marcus classifying AI as a potential threat to democracy itself, but gave senators a warning.

If this technology doesn’t work out, he said, it could go quite the wrong way. And we want to be very vocal about it. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening. But we tried to have a very clear view of the work that had to be done to mitigate it.

