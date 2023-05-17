



Perkins School On May 5, Olin University of Technology students came to campus to demonstrate CLEW technology at the Howe Innovation Center at the Perkins School.

The following announcement was made by the Perkins School for the Blind.

Perkins School for the Blind announces the opening of Howe Innovation Center in Perkins. Named after Samuel Gridley Howe, Perkins’ forward-thinking founding director, the center will unleash the power of entrepreneurship and the disability community to create purpose-built solutions for a more accessible world. The purpose is that.

Entrepreneurs and designers are working daily to incorporate technology into new products to benefit the growing disabled population, estimated at 1.85 billion, or about 15 percent of the world’s population. In the disability technology space, these companies are leveraging recent advances in natural language processing, computer vision, and wireless communications to unlock accessibility for people with disabilities.

With access to so many children and adults with various disabilities, Perkins is uniquely positioned to connect entrepreneurs and technologists working in the field with real users who can provide market research, user testing and feedback. The Howe Innovation Center connects people with disabilities with entrepreneurs, technology companies, consumer products companies and others in the innovation community to find solutions to the most pressing accessibility problems in employment, education and everyday life. and design. The center hopes to make it easier for product creators to co-design useful solutions by connecting businesses with their customer base.

Some of the technology for the visually impaired being demonstrated at the Howe Innovation Center by students from the Perkins School of Technology, Olin College of Technology.

The Howe Innovation Center is a natural extension of Perkins’ ongoing commitment to building a world where people with complex and visually impaired people can thrive, said Sandy Lacy, Executive Director of Innovation. rice field. We believe accessibility and inclusion are human rights. By amplifying the lived experience of people with disabilities and creating programs that support innovation, we eliminate points of friction for entrepreneurs and accelerate product innovation for the disability community.

The Howe Innovation Center serves as a resource for innovators, collecting and sharing market research, highlighting progress and barriers, and facilitating the process of user-centered design, strategic partnerships, and investment. This holistic and interconnected approach guides innovation efforts to the design challenges that matter most, leading to more pragmatic, user-centric solutions that real people are more likely to adopt. The Center works with more than 750 assistive technology companies worldwide to track products in development, identify where the most activity is occurring, and uncover unmet needs in current projects. database and continues to grow. The Center will also handpick his list of over 300 VC and angel investors and make it available to community members as an open source database.

Perkins School Howe Innovation Center opens at Perkins School for the Blind.

Working with a mission leader in accessibility and disability technology has made the Howe Innovation Center possible. Perkins has established an advisory group of industry leaders to leverage their extensive expertise in entrepreneurship, startup investment, community building, and the lived experiences of people with disabilities. Additional expertise is provided through collaborations with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Olin College of Technology, and McKinsey & Company.

Our work with Öhlins and the Perkins Howe Innovation Center is well aligned with our strategic goals of engineering and impact-centered education for all, said Paul, educator and engineer at Öhlins Institute of Technology. Ruvolo said. Specifically, students gain the tools, connections, and knowledge to learn how to design, build, and engineer a more inclusive world while making an impact during their undergraduate years. We are excited to work with Perkins as it brings together industry and academic participants to unify the fragmented market for disability technology.

Perkins School for the Blind is a global leader in educational services for children and young people with multiple complex disabilities and visual impairments. As an international NGO, Perkins continues to innovate endlessly to solve long-standing and emerging problems facing communities, students and families.

Technology to help the blind at Perkins Schools is being tested at the Howe Innovation Center at Perkins Schools.

About Howe Innovation Center at Perkins

Perkins’ Howe Innovation Center is designed to unlock the power of entrepreneurship and the disability community to create purpose-driven solutions for a more accessible world. The Howe Innovation Center amplifies the lived experience of the disability community, fosters innovation, and connects and convenes partnerships among key innovation ecosystem players. In 2014, Perkins School for the Blind received the MassTLC Outstanding Leadership Award for its efforts to solve real-world accessibility problems. The Howe Innovation Center builds on that foundation, demonstrating Perkins’ continued commitment to innovation on behalf of people who are blind, deafblind or have multiple disabilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.watertownmanews.com/2023/05/16/perkinss-new-howe-innovation-center-designed-to-accelerate-accessibility/

