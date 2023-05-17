Do not google these words as scammers may be waiting





We like to search on Google whenever we have questions.

But there are some topics you shouldn’t search on Google, according to a new report.

Looking for the best spring flowers? Just ask Google.

Or is it a meatball recipe? Ask Google.

But a new report from Lifehacker lists some things you want Google to search for because scammers are ready to trick you with their search results.

1. “Free Credit Report” This often leads to pay sites. Please visit AnnualCreditReport.com instead.

2. “High-paying remote jobs” Many of these listings are scams, the report says.

3. “Free Talent Search” Many search results charge a fee and sometimes require monthly subscriptions that are very difficult to cancel.

4. “Best cryptocurrency wallet” Don’t search for this unless you are looking for cam websites to steal bitcoin.

And that file doesn’t stink… The most dangerous thing for Google:

5 “Customer service number”

If you Google “customer service numbers” for Amazon, Facebook, and other big companies, you may come across scammer numbers asking for your credit card or bank account number.

Cookie Pridemore told us last year that she did so because she thought it was a real company.

“I Googled Apple Customer Service,” she said. “A woman answered and said yes, it was her.”

It was a scam and Pridemore lost hundreds of dollars for giving women access to laptops.

Always use the company website to find contact numbers.

And remember, Facebook doesn’t have a customer service number. With over a billion members and no fees, you can’t have friendly phone agents.

So be suspicious of the top results when you google. That way you don’t waste your money.

____________________________

“Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

Follow John:

For consumer news and savings advice, visit www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.

More news about “don’t waste your money”:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcpo.com/money/consumer/dont-waste-your-money/dont-google-these-words-because-scammers-may-be-waiting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

