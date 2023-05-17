Voice Actor: Kody Johnston, Director of Business Analytics, Maxwell Healthcare Associates





This article was sponsored by Maxwell Healthcare Associates. In this Voices interview, Hospice News interviewed Kody Johnston, Director of Business Analytics at Maxwell Healthcare Associates, to learn about the top technology trends government agencies should be watching and how they can take advantage of this technology. He also discusses how government agencies can implement no-code or low-code technology and shares his perspective on what practical innovation looks like in the hospice industry today.

Hospice News: What career experiences are most relevant to your current role?

Cody Johnston: I’m a nurse by profession, so a lot of what I incorporate into my day-to-day life as a director of business analytics is based on what I’ve done in the field. I consider myself lucky to have started a technology company in my previous life, which led me to the Nursing Informatics skill path. This blend of technology and clinical skills is invaluable. I have knowledge of business areas, clinical practices and quality improvement. But I also understand areas of information technology such as infrastructure and data analytics. This is a unique field.

My passion for clinical excellence and technological innovation influences what happens every day at Maxwell Healthcare Associates. I want to champion these areas in the home health and hospice companies that make up America’s post-acute care sector.

What progressive technology trends should agencies pay attention to in today’s hospice environment?

I advocate three technology trends that every post-acute phase enterprise should focus on to drive enhancement, scalability, and innovation. These technology trends are known as Applied Observability, Industry Cloud Solutions, and Super Apps.

Applied observability is a technology trend that providers can implement for real-time data. For example, many insurance agents use this trend to track your behavior and give you a score to discount your car insurance premiums for good driving. It is a methodology that allows organizations to gain greater insight into their systems and processes. Applied observability enables post-acute care providers to track and monitor key performance indicators in real time, helping them identify and address problems before they become critical. This approach improves patient outcomes, increases operational efficiency, and ultimately leads to better patient care and outcomes.

Next is the industry cloud solution. At its core, ICS is a specialized cloud-based solution designed to meet specific industry-specific needs. In the post-acute area, industry cloud platforms offer customized solutions for healthcare providers, including electronic health records (EHR), telemedicine, and patient engagement tools. These solutions provide a foundation for streamlining workflows, reducing administrative burden and improving patient outcomes by providing more efficient and effective care. The expansion of digital transformation in hospice organizations and home healthcare, which I have experienced first-hand, means leveraging the industry’s cloud platform and citizen development together.

Many companies have strong IT departments. They probably aren’t the biggest hospice or home health care providers, but they do have some form of IT-managed infrastructure. These IT departments directly benefit from leveraging ICPs and citizen development processes to reduce massive backlogs.

Citizen Development and Citizen Development, a process that allows companies to adopt these industry cloud platforms, influence employees with no coding experience to develop mobile and web applications, and perform it systematically and securely under IT oversight. Integrate to scale quickly. . Not to mention saving costs and reducing reliance on third-party technology.

Finally, there are what I call super apps. It’s an application that offers end-her users a set of core features and access to many apps within one place, with the primary aim of driving engagement. In healthcare, we can call it patient engagement. The human-centric element is key to the goals of super apps, and they are very successful when engagement and useful technology are the main goals.

For example, an organization could provide the ability for patients to access their personal health care, check their schedules, request supplies for specific treatments, and chat with an AI health bot, all in one or You can allow patients to use super apps available locally. Patients can choose what to make their lives easier. By giving caregivers and patients a greater say in their care, gaining patient engagement and satisfaction that some organizations are currently being charged for through value-based purchasing activities can do.

How can government agencies get the most out of this technology?

As a clinician first and foremost, I approach most of my use of technology through that perspective.

Applied observability is first approached using the clinician retention model. Applied observability can be used to address simple themes such as how often clinicians request patient visits or travel to and from different locations. Capture data points to see how often clinicians see patients and achieve results. By capturing these raw data points, you can tie them to your company’s goals and provide bonus incentives driven by raw data packaged into actionable insights.

Cloud solutions and citizen development are where no-code and low-code platforms shine. Frankly, this is no reason not to embrace hospice or home health care. When organizations don’t, it’s usually due to overinflated security concerns or a lack of trust in the architecture of processes and services. One use case is leveraging citizen development and no-code and low-code technology for industry cloud platform stacks to create case management for clinicians.

By using low-code technology and involving end users themselves in the citizen development process, agencies can reduce the time clinicians spend searching for EHR data, thereby influencing results and ultimately revenue. You can make faster, more effective decisions that make an impact. enterprise.

Finally, from a clinician’s perspective, a Super App can take logistics tasks such as NVA time entry, lunch/breaks, mileage-based tasks, or QAPI tasks and digitize them into an integrated Super App. . Whether in the back-office or frontline, super-app efficiencies make life easier for employees through engagement with time-saving tools and improve staff retention.

What can government agencies do to start adopting no-code or low-code technology, and why should they use it?

Especially in the area of ​​post-acute care, the first thing government agencies need to do is consider their existing infrastructure. Is your organization using multi-cloud services? Most enterprises want their IT pros to start with no-code and low-code technologies as enablers from a governance perspective.

After reviewing the native tools available, I begin to plan for the internal organizational problems and operational burdens that I believe will digitally transform with the highest value and lowest difficulty. If you take the exoskeleton of your core business operational processes and slowly digitize them, you’ll see hundreds in that process as you approach the core systems that are more mission-critical to your company and potentially unsettling to people. You can save millions of dollars.

Finally, do your research. There are many DIY educational paths online for citizen developers to learn. After all, organizations are equipped with people and technology. But they lack clean processes. This can be easily solved with citizen training and proper resources.

How do you enable non-IT users to safely build technical applications?

This is the biggest deterrent for post-acute care companies to invest in no-code and low-code solutions. This is what we call shadow IT, and it’s a real risk. As clinicians trained in IT knowledge and informatics, we must rely on in-house citizen development and IT enablers. There is a systematic and proven process to bring these people together and build a technical application based on a documented process approved by IT from the beginning of implementation. Along with the ability to integrate with current systems, checks and balances must be maintained.

If you have a good professional who wants to build an app, the first thing to do is ideally map out what they want to do in terms of requirements. Create a business proposal with preliminary information to product vision boards, enterprise architecture forms, and operational workflow diagrams. It then takes this information and runs a quantitative process and graphs it against the company’s custom standardized measurements to show if this app idea is viable and who should build it. increase. He filters by three criteria: DIY, integration, or what I call procode.

For example, if an app idea is included in the integrated scoring matrix, it must be Building an Assisted App. Trained employees can build 70% of it, IT finishes 30%. Approval for building the application is followed by a feasibility assessment and a loopback to the application’s corporate goals. Organizations that take advantage of citizen development have a lot to offer.

All this can be done in addition to the parameters IT wants to set. An IT-sanctioned environment is literally IT creating a playground for building mobile and web apps. They don’t have to worry about it. They already set it up from the beginning within their platform for governance. It is very important to do this scrutiny first when choosing which platform to choose.

What does practical innovation look like in the hospice industry?

Practical innovation means innovation that provides concrete solutions to meaningful problems through concrete processes. This is different from innovating for the sake of innovation or out of a sense of obligation to stay competitive. Let’s face it, organizations can waste a lot of money on innovation just for innovation’s sake.

We innovate to make life easier for our customers and employees. If that’s not the motivation, it should be. In some cases, he develops an app within a week to solve an employee’s problem, and then seems to go back and repeat it. For hospice nurses, providing care in a different way may be substantially revolutionary. Because that is what brings the patient the most happiness and that is within clinical practice. Practical innovation is not a fantastic idea. It’s not like, “Oh these are going to be new things that we have to invest in in the future.” It’s more precious and tangible, but it’s often overlooked because people are actually looking at the pie in the sky rather than in the weeds where most of the problems reside.

These are just examples of practical innovations for me. That is you. “I’m sick and tired of this problem every day.” Alright, I have the ability to fix it and prototype an idea worth investing in. Let’s see the process. ” That is practical innovation.

To conclude this sentence: 2023 will be next year for the hospice industry.

Originality and ingenuity

