Google deletes inactive accounts: here’s how to save your account





It’s time to renew your forgotten Google Account. Otherwise, you risk losing your account. In a blog post on Tuesday, the company said it may remove Google accounts that haven’t been used in the last two years or even signed in. The policy will start in late 2023 and will cover his Google accounts including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, YouTube and Google Photos.

According to Google, these inactive accounts are more likely to be compromised. They may be using old old passwords that have since been compromised. And those older accounts are 10 times less likely to have two-factor authentication set up, making your data less secure, the post reports.

“These accounts are often vulnerable and, once compromised, they can be used for everything from identity theft to carrying unwanted or malicious content such as spam. Yes,” the post reports.

How to save your Google account

Saving a Google Account is not difficult. Every two years he has to sign in at least once, so if you can’t remember if you signed in, now is the time.

Read or send emails, use Google Drive, watch YouTube videos, download apps from the Google Play Store, use Google Search, or use Google to sign into third-party apps and services , is registered as some activity. Keep your account active. It also counts as activity if you subscribe to Google One, news publications or apps through your Google Account.

When will my Google Account be deleted?

Google will start deleting accounts in December 2023, so technically you have time to get around this. And the first accounts to be deleted will be those that were created and never used again.

Google also says it will send multiple notifications before an account is deleted. These notifications will be sent to both your primary account email address and your designated backup email address.

But don’t sit around and wait. It’s easy to forget. Better to do so now than risk losing what you want to keep.

Which Google account should I worry about?

Google Workspace includes popular programs like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and Calendar, so you may have more than one of these accounts. YouTube and Google Photos are also affected.

This policy change only affects personal Google Accounts and does not affect accounts of organizations such as schools and businesses.

Google announced that Twitter CEO Elon Musk, like last week, said Twitter will soon remove inactive accounts, potentially opening more than 1.5 billion accounts. It follows.

