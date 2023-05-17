Digital Listening Revealed Three Key Innovation Drivers





In a short period of six months, ChatGPT has permeated artificial intelligence (AI) into more people’s minds and imaginations than any other development since the term “AI” was coined in 1956. According to a study hosted by techradar.pro, a staggering 39% of the population surveyed, adult web users in the US and UK, have used one or more generative AI tools.

As media companies race to publish exclusive stories about the latest ‘big things’, it’s hard to sift through the excitement and find the big picture. To gain perspective, Iron Mountain sponsored a study of Quadrant Strategies. This study used digital listening technology to explore trends in public online conversations among corporate decision makers. Industries represented by these decision makers include US insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, government, entertainment, and energy. Listening to Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse, Blockchain, Robotics, Web 3.0, Tokenization.

AI outperforms other technologies in conversations about innovation

The research highlights that AI is leading the way in accelerating innovation. Conversations say AI is already transforming most major industries. This goes beyond blockchain and metaverse projects, especially those considered or pilot stage by incumbents. Further analysis reveals that more than 50% of his innovation discussions are driven by AI and blockchain across all industries surveyed, as shown below.

Top Technologies Mentioned in Innovation Conversations

Tweets from verified accounts, Jan 2021 to Dec 2022

There are many opportunities for AI-powered innovation. His 2022 Global Survey on AI by McKinsey & Company reports that “global AI adoption is 2.5 times higher than his.” [in 2022] than in 2017. AI’s unique ability to process vast amounts of data and use learned intelligence to make decisions at breakneck speed enables us to discover opportunities through digital listening. At the same time, ongoing challenges continue to be raised online. Below we detail the key points of the listening survey.

AI opportunities

Generative AI is the foundation of advanced AI models such as ChatGPT and Dall-E. These tools are transforming the creative industry and providing the foundation for the next generation of search engines and chatbots. Automation is viewed by technology leaders as a means of automating decision-making across a variety of use cases and helping organizations improve workflow efficiency. Large-scale big data collection is increasing across industries, creating opportunities for companies to develop AI models and leverage insights from that data.

AI challenges

Transparency: To build trust, experts warn that AI systems must be explainable and provide independent third-party verification of their decisions and processes. This helps ensure accuracy and neutrality. Ethics and bias: Civil society and consumer advocacy groups say AI can perpetuate social problems such as systemic bias and inequality, or facilitate hate speech, misinformation/disinformation, and more. I am warning you. Regulation: Lawmakers around the world are considering privacy laws and other rules that may limit the scope of data collection and AI use cases. [Note: China recently issued rules for generative AI tools, including recent tools launched by Alibaba and Baidu.]

Blockchain Continues to Enable Critical Innovations

Blockchain is the second most popular technology topic related to digital conversation innovations that we surveyed. Its algorithms and architecture prevent tampering, making it ideal for storing financial records, medical data, and other sensitive information. Because transactions are transparent, blockchain has the potential to increase trust and enable new types of disruptive applications and services such as decentralized financial systems, marketplaces, and social networks. Our digital listening revealed several opportunities and challenges, summarized below.

blockchain opportunity

Decentralization: Blockchain proponents want to recalibrate control of the internet by usurping power from big tech companies that are seen as gatekeepers. Smart Contracts: Technology experts and investors believe that products built around smart contracts (code that is executed when conditions are met) will have a major impact on real-world applications. Data Storage: Computer scientists and programmers argue that blockchain has certain advantages for data storage compared to alternatives. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs): Creators and artists use NFTs (which live on the blockchain) to verify ownership of their work, profit from it, and use it for event passes, crowdfunding, and more. .

Blockchain challenges

Privacy and Security: The nature of blockchain as a public ledger poses individual privacy and security risks and may limit adoption of the technology in sensitive industries such as healthcare. Depreciation of Value: Blockchain technology is inherently tied to the cryptocurrency industry it spawned. Cryptocurrencies have faced several setbacks, including asset price crashes and scandals such as hacking and fraud. Environmental Concerns: Environmentalists often criticize the energy consumption of blockchain products, which leads to an increased carbon footprint.

Metaverse Experiences Enable New Ways of Interaction

The Metaverse is a persistent, connected virtual space where users or visitors can immerse themselves in work, play, commerce, and interaction. These spaces allow us to integrate the virtual and physical worlds, and what happens in one world can happen in the other. For example, transactions in the virtual world may also be binding in the physical world. Gartner VP Analyst Marty Resnick said: But technology trends with proven use cases and business outcomes are just the beginning of the value technology innovation can bring to the enterprise. ”

Our digital listening revealed the following opportunities and challenges related to the metaverse.

Metaverse Opportunity

Advertising: Advertisers see the metaverse as a powerful way to connect and reach consumers. Games: The company behind the popular video game claims that its virtual world is the most similar to the “Metaverse” on the market. E-commerce: Metaverse developers see these experiences as another means of online shopping for real-world goods or accessories for virtual avatars. Virtual work and education: Organizations and educators see virtual reality technology enabling immersive experiences such as meetings, training sessions, customer interactions, and field visits.

Challenges of the Metaverse

Hardware limitations: Virtual reality critics argue that industry-leading goggles are still too expensive and difficult to use given their weight and haptic response. Trust and safety: Individuals and organizations critical of social media are turning to the metaverse to scrutinize and test systems aimed at promoting privacy and child safety, and protecting against hate speech and harassment. . Low Adoption: Industry analysts are skeptical that virtual reality worlds will become widespread in the near future.

Accelerate innovation by addressing critical challenges

While AI, blockchain, and metaverse use cases and adoption vary by industry, we identified two of the most important priorities. Decision makers are generally concerned with protecting user security and privacy and avoiding the introduction of bias and exacerbation of existing inequalities by automated systems. These two imperatives shape the introduction of new technologies and use cases.

By organizing data, organizations can accelerate adoption of data-dependent use cases such as those identified in our research. Use information governance to manage data across its lifecycle through processes, roles, controls, and metrics to collect, organize, use, and secure data. Information governance helps companies achieve their strategic goals, reduce risk, and reduce costs.

Learn how to protect your data and comply with changing laws, regulations, and operational requirements in Measuring Enterprise Information Governance Maturity.

About the author

Debra Slapak is co-author of Compassion-Driven Innovation: 12 Steps for Breakthrough Success. She is the Senior Director of Iron Mountain’s Innovation Strategy Initiative and leads the team responsible for her leadership and research programs on innovation for global companies. Debra led her programs in Marketing at Dell and IBM, Enterprise at her Edge and her leadership sorts in areas such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Data Management, Sustainability, Metaverse and Integrated Asset Strategy. I have been conducting research, education, and support activities for Throughout her career, she has worked with clients, analysts, researchers, subject matter experts and strategists to uncover innovation opportunities arising from emerging technologies. She is a registered nurse, adventurous chef, therapy pet handler, her wife and mother, pet lover and natural gardener in the fertile wine country of Central Texas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/479840/digital-listening-reveals-3-leading-innovation-drivers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

