Growing sustainable daily necessities using mushrooms





Our process can be used by anyone at home without the need for special biological lab equipment. For example, we’ll show you how to replace expensive labware with cheap blenders, pressure cookers, and coolers. Also, the software pipeline we have developed removes all the complexity associated with the process and allows you to transform your design into a scalable format without worrying about all the underlying technical details.

Another area we are working on is developing assistive devices for people with disabilities and chronic health conditions. We often work with developing countries like Sri Lanka where cost and availability of materials are major issues. He said the method makes it easier to grow plants using locally available organic waste at a fraction of the cost.

With scarcity of natural resources and growing environmental concerns, there is growing interest in sustainable manufacturing approaches. In 2021, CSIRO identified waste cardboard and waste paper as an opportunity for circular economy development in Australia.

Our process presents great opportunities. For example, Australia is a huge country with many remote areas, so supply chains are a big problem. I believe that the methods we propose could lead to a fundamental shift in how we think about supply chains. In the future, Dr Wisana said, the next home appliance could be made from organic waste from kitchen trash bins, rather than the plastic and metal that would have to be transported long distances.

Conventional manufacturing is also energy intensive. Plastics are made from fossil fuels, which need to be extracted, transported around the world, processed and manufactured, Dr. Goff said.

Our work turns this around. Myco material is energy efficient and also a carbon sink. They get their energy from waste such as sawdust, cardboard, and coffee grounds.

As a designer, it’s interesting to work with materials that grow and express some subjectivity in their appearance. Besides, we’ve just discovered what it can do for us, so we can’t wait to see what else we can make, he said.

The team is currently exploring ways to 3D print using myco materials directly, allowing for larger scale work and using less material overall.

Declaration: This project was funded by the Australian Research Council Discovery Early Career Award (DECRA) – DE200100479. Dr. Anusha Wisana is a recipient of her DECRA funded by the Australian Government.

