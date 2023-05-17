Haven’t you checked your old Gmail account for a while? Google may delete it





Google will begin removing accounts that have been inactive for at least two years as part of its new security plan, the company announced Tuesday.

Not only will users lose access to their email, they will also lose content stored within their Google WorkSpace, such as Google Docs and Google Photos. Tuesday’s announcement is just a warning. Google said December would be the earliest it could start removing accounts.

This change only affects personal accounts and does not affect organizational accounts such as schools or businesses. Google will first delete accounts that were created but never used again, sending out multiple notifications in the months leading up to the deletion. Notifications are sent to both your Google email and your recovery email (if one exists in your account).

Anyone who does not want their account deleted must always sign in to an inactive account. Google also shared some examples of activities such as reading and sending emails, using Google Drive, using Google Search, and watching YouTube videos for users who are already signed in.

Google said its action to remove inactive accounts is a security decision. Inactive accounts are more likely to use old or reused passwords, making them more likely to be compromised. And you’re 10 times less likely to have two-factor authentication set up than an active account.

“This means that these accounts are often vulnerable and, once compromised, they can be used for everything from identity theft to carrying unwanted and even malicious content such as spam. It’s possible,” Google said.

This is one of Google’s latest security measures. The company recently announced that it would offer passkeys, which are more secure than passwords, as a login option.

Aliza Chasan

Aliza Chasan is a digital producer for 60 Minutes and CBS News.

