Google to delete old Gmail and YouTube accounts after 2 years of inactivity

Have an old Gmail account that you haven’t used in over two years? Consider logging in to send a quick email or backing up your email locally. Google announced Tuesday it is changing its inactive account policy, potentially removing Gmail, YouTube and Google Photos accounts that haven’t been used for at least two years from the end of 2023.

Starting later this year, Google accounts and their content (including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube, and Google Photos) will be deleted if they have not been used or logged into for at least two years. may occur. Google’s vice president of product management, Ruth Crichelli, said in an announcement published online Tuesday.

Crichelli further explained that the new policy only applies to personal accounts, not business accounts. Google account deletion will start in December 2023, and he can log in for a little over six months if the user wants to keep the account.

Why would Google do this? It’s all part of pushing for tighter security. Dormant accounts are less likely to have multi-factor authentication set up. Multi-factor authentication is a tool that was widely deployed about ten years ago and offers significant protection from hackers.

Our internal analysis shows that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have 2-Step Verification set up than active accounts. This means that these accounts are often vulnerable and, once compromised, can be used for anything from identity theft to carrying unwanted or malicious content such as spam. there is, Crichelli explained Tuesday.

Google says it will start by removing accounts that have been created but not actually used, and then gradually move to other accounts. Google will also send multiple warnings that your account will be deleted, but this warning may not appear to people who have abandoned their account permanently. But the tech giant also plans to send alerts to account recovery emails, the address provided as a backup when signing up.

If you want to keep your emails and Google Docs for years to come, now might be the perfect time to download everything locally and keep your own backup of your data. The cloud is great, but having a copy of your old emails locally can be very helpful if something goes wrong. Because there’s a scary story about how Google got it wrong and lost everything they had in the cloud.

Crichelli wrote that data can be downloaded and exported to other platforms through a takeout feature that has been available for over a decade.

According to blog 9to5Mac and a letter of confirmation I received from Google, Google does not allow others to claim abandoned and deleted account names. But it’s good. Once [email protected]’s account is deleted, it will no longer be available to others. That account just doesn’t exist anymore. This is important because other services also reassign account names, as Twitter CEO Elon Musk has promised the company will do during the ongoing deletion of old accounts.

