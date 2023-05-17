Google to remove accounts that have been inactive for at least two years





Digital Brief: May 16, 2023 (AM)

New York (CNN) — If you haven’t logged into your Google account for a long time, we recommend using it or losing it.

Google announced on Tuesday that it will begin removing accounts that have not been used for at least two years, which the company claims is to prevent security risks.

The updated policy will take effect immediately, but Google said it would start removing accounts in December. The company will send multiple warning notifications to users and will gradually remove inactive accounts.

According to Google, the first account considered will be one that the user never revisited after it was created. Also, this policy only affects personal accounts and does not affect organizations such as schools or businesses.

Google said the decision was made because older accounts are more likely to rely on reused passwords, are less likely to adopt modern security measures such as two-factor authentication, and are less likely to adopt modern security measures such as phishing, hacking, and attacks. It said it was based on internal research that it was far more vulnerable to spam.

The decision to delete the account is a step further than our previous policy. In 2020, Google announced that users would remove content from services they stopped using, but the accounts themselves would not be deleted.

To save your account, just log in and sign in to your Google account or Google services, read an email, watch a video, perform a single search or other activity.

