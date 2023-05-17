Warning: Google will remove accounts that have not been used for 2 years





Have a Gmail account that you still want to use but rarely use? Google warns consumers that they may delete accounts that have been inactive for at least two years.

The new policy (opens in new window) will go into effect in December, at which time Google may remove applicable inactive accounts. “We take a phased approach, starting with accounts that were created and never used again,” the company added.

This change comes almost three years after Google announced (opens in new window) that content in accounts like Gmail and Google Photos could be deleted if users were inactive for two years. This coincided with the end of free unlimited storage for Google Photos and Google Docs.

The search giant is now expanding its removals from content to entire accounts to crack down on hackers who use Google’s services for phishing scams. As the company points out, unused Google accounts are often protected with old, easy-to-guess passwords, making them prone to compromise.

“Our internal analysis shows that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have two-factor authentication set up than active accounts. and a compromised account can be used for everything from identity theft to the delivery of unwanted or malicious content such as spam,” Google said in a blog post. I’m here.

To keep consumers from being caught off guard, the company will send affected users “multiple notifications to both their account email address and recovery email for several months prior to deletion.”

“We intend to roll this out slowly and carefully, with due caution,” the search giant added. Therefore, Google does not immediately delete inactive accounts. In addition, this policy applies only to his personal Google account and does not apply to accounts belonging to organizations such as businesses or schools.

“The easiest way to keep your Google Account active is to log in at least once every two years. If you’ve recently logged into your Google Account or our services, your account is considered active and won’t be deleted.” ‘ added the company.

