Businessolver Unveils Key Innovations to Augment AI to Drive Better Service





The HR technology leader continues to innovate machine learning personalization technologies such as ChatGPT to drive enhanced employee benefits experiences and self-service.

WEST DE MOINES, Iowa, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Businessolver, the leading SaaS-based benefits technology platform, today expanded its overall AI capabilities beyond its traditional virtual benefits assistant, SofiaSM, to Announced product strategy for 2023 that includes delivering intelligent experiences. Throughout employee interactions with benefits. In addition, Businessolver is the first to enter the benefits technology industry, leveraging OpenAI’s ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo service with its existing proprietary Natural Language Understanding (NLU) framework to significantly scale the services offered through benefits platform Benefitsolver. Improved.

Businessolver Chief Strategy Officer Rae Shanahan said: “As the market leader in innovation in the benefits industry, this strategic move will enable our clients to tackle today’s benefits engagement challenges.” Empowering employee engagement and self-service while providing Businessolver teams with smart tools to deliver superior outcomes across services, this is a pivotal step in the evolution of our platform and a tribute to Tech with Heart. It shows what we are doing.”

Businessolver’s AI benefits assistant technology, Sofia, was implemented within Benefitsolver in 2017 to support employee self-service via chat, mobile, and phone within the platform using natural language and large language models.

An industry-first Benefitsolver enhancement that integrates ChatGPT into Sofia and existing platform capabilities.

Businessolver enhances its existing proprietary AI and language models by adding ChatGPT, extending Sofia and Benefitsolver’s in-platform capabilities to provide end-to-end benefits for each user based on their unique needs and behaviors Personalize your experience.

Businessolver leverages Microsoft’s HIPAA-compliant Azure OpenAI service to improve Sofia’s current NLU capabilities. This integration includes pre-processing member questions to identify behavior and sentiment, resulting in faster and more accurate responses to employee benefits-related questions. increase. In addition, Businessolver’s proprietary her AI model is employed to understand the context of questions within the employee benefits domain while still managing more complex questions by summarizing the true intent and sentiment of employee needs. It also improves Sophia’s ability to play. The company’s proprietary model is built on 25 years of benefits chat and transcription data.

“This is very interesting for us at Businessolver. ChatGPT has the ability to refine and improve the entire AI framework while leveraging the core components of our proprietary AI technology that we have invested in over the last six years. Because I know there will be,” said Shanahan.

Evolving AI Across Benefits Platforms and Technology

In addition to exciting enhancements with ChatGPT, Businessolver also announced the ability to bring Sofia’s AI services across the employee experience. They extend Sophia’s AI capabilities beyond chat and calling capabilities, infusing these services throughout the platform to provide Dynamically delivered targeted, personalized and relevant benefits information. “Based on what we know about each individual, we anticipate how best to serve them content and reorder menu options that best suit their stage of life and unique circumstances.” said Shanahan. “We do this to remove the burden of understanding the benefits from the employees themselves, and instead place that burden on the technology built to serve them.”

The dynamic nature of delivering content and data to employees extends to Businessolver’s service centers. Businessolver enhances the call center phone experience with personalized, dynamic interactive voice response (IVR) menus that change based on individual employee information and behavior, as well as self-service on the Benefitsolver platform. bottom.

Today, Sofia and Businessolver’s service-related technologies help:

Drive 80% of all impressions of point solutions in member chat sessions Influence 18% engagement rate (click or call) through Sophia Chat With an average 90% same day resolution rate and 29% resolution rate with Sophia Chat Supports employee self-service Evaluations over the phone (meaning employees don’t have to talk to live helpers)

Personalization is critical to employee benefits engagement and HR efficiency.

85% of employees are confused about benefits, according to Businessolver’s 2023 Benefits Insights report, but AI-powered personalized support improves end-to-end engagement with the right benefits throughout the year can do.

60% of employees who used personalized decision support during enrollment chose a premium deductible health plan with HSA. This was more than three times more than for employees who did not receive individual support. 70% of employees actively use billing data to further personalize their benefits experience.

“Our product vision is to be a transformative agent for the healthcare industry, and that starts by supporting employee wellness initiatives,” said Shanahan. “The work we are doing to bring greater intelligence to the experience of our technology and services will ensure our vision comes true.”

Want to learn more about these innovations? Register at www.businessolver.com/vision to attend Vision 2023.

About Businessolver:

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered technology and services that deliver market-changing benefits, backed by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company provides easy-to-use solutions and communication tools that maximize investment in benefits programs, minimize exposure to risk, and help employees make smart, cost-effective benefits choices. I am writing a client program to Founded by HR professionals, his Businessolver’s unwavering service-oriented culture and his secure SaaS platform have delivered measurable success in its mission to provide complete customer satisfaction.

