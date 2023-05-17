25 Stunning Satellite Snaps of Lake County by Google Earth 2023 – Visit Lake County





Posted by: Jonathan Jones 2023/05/19

Google Earth is your eye in the sky. Oh, it’s a place you can go in Lake County. You may know how cool our attractions look in person (or when viewed from the ground), but have you ever seen them from above? Google Earth has great satellite snaps from space. Can you name these different places in Lake County without explanation? Here are some striking images of this beautiful county from above. Oh, where you can go! (Thanks Dr. Seuss).

Between Route 12 and Lake Zurich half-day road.

Between Waukegan Road and Deerfield Road in Deerfield

Century Park Arboretum, 1001 Lakeview Pkwy., Vernon Hills

St. Mary of the Lakes College, 1000 E. Maple Ave., Mundelein.

Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor Chicago, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee.

I also shot Zion’s Illinois Beach Hotel. Illinois Beach State Park, Park Office – Lakefront, Zion.

Chain O’Lakes State Park, 8916 Wilmot Rd., Spring Grove.

The Genesee Theater, Waukegan Municipal Beach, Waukegan Lighthouse, Samuel House, Greentown Tavern and Waukegan Main Street are also photographed. Waukegan Harbor and Marina, 55 S. Harbor Pl., Waukegan.

Sheridan and Old Elm Road, Fort Sheridan.

Lake County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1060 E. Peterson Rd., Gracelake.

Rosewood Beach & Interpretive Center, 803 Sheridan Rd., Highland Park.

Lindy’s Landing Restaurant & Marina, 115 Park St., Wawkonda. Side Lot Brewery, 110 Slocum Lake Rd., Wawkonda. Bangs Lake Beach & Marina, 112 Park St. Wauconda.

Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Rd., Ingleside.

Independence Grove Forest Reserve, 16400 W. Buckley Rd., Libertyville.

Also pictured are the Village Tavern, Buffalo Creek Brewing Company, Long Grove Confectionery Company and Long Grove Covered Bridge. Historic downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Rd., Long Grove.

A 50.5-mile extension from Yusell Road just south of Wisconsin through the Lake County Forest Reserve to the Cook County Forest Reserve

Diamond Lake Beach & Recreation Center, 1016 Diamond Lake Rd., Mundelein.

Bristol Renaissance Fair, 12550 120th Ave., Bristol, Wisconsin.

The Lincolnshire Marriott Resort and its entities (Address: 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire).

Chicago Botanical Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe.

Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park.

Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee.

Fox Lake Village, 66 Thillen Dr., Fox Lake

The National American Sailor Museum is also photographed. Great Lakes Naval Station, 3355 Illinois St., Great Lakes.

27843 W. Grass Lake Rd., Antioch, Blarney Island

Head here if you want to learn more about the events and availability of these 25 amazing Lake County satellite snaps from Google Earth. To see a grammar-able image of the star at Earth level, click here. Click here for more information on what’s happening in Lake Nation.

