In 2000, the Human Genome Project completed the first draft of the first sequenced human genome. It was celebrated as a great progress for mankind. And, in many ways, genomic data has lived up to the hype of linking inherited diseases to specific genes, launching the field of gene therapy and putting personalized genetic data into the hands of individuals. .

But testing also has its limits.

In this episode, residency shortwave scientist Regina G. Barber talks to anthropologist Aguston Fuentes about the limitations of home genetic testing and how misinformation about race and biology affects them. increase.

DNA testing kits like those made by 23andMe and Ancestry.com do not emphasize that 99.9% of the human genome is identical in all humans. Instead, they focus on her 0.1% variability between humans. This test provides users with results based on a vast geographic location known as continental ancestry. But, as Fuentes points out, “Africa, Asia and Europe aren’t biological units, are they? They’re not even single geobiological patterns or regions, habitats or ecosystems… They’re geopolitical. We’ve named them.”

Yet rather than stating that a user’s DNA resembles a particular group, companies still use a reference population to tell users that a percentage of their DNA belongs to individuals in a particular geographic location. Tell you.

As Fuentes points out, there is a simple problem with trying to derive race or ethnicity from genetic testing. “There are no race genes because race is not derived from biology,” says Fuentes. “It comes from racism.”

ICYMI, other AAAS episodes already aired include:

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Using science at home to decipher your life? Email us at [email protected]

The episode was produced by Britt Hanson and Barley McCoy, edited by Managing Producer Rebecca Ramirez, and fact-checked by Greta Pittenger. The audio engineer was Robert Rodriguez. A special thank you to her Carleigh Strange and her Valentina Rodrguez Schez in audio her engineering, her Lisa McAvoy, Maia Johnston and all the AAAS staff for their support.

