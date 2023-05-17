If you don’t log in, you won’t be able to log in: Google starts deleting unused personal accounts





Photo credit: Fabian Sommer/picture Alliance via Getty Images

If you have a Google account that you haven’t used in a long time, you might see one given that it’s going to be a blast later this year.

In a news item published today, Google announced updates to its inactivity policy for accounts that have not been used or signed in for two years. After December, accounts that fall into this scenario may be removed along with their content across Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube and Google Photos.

The newly revised policy applies only to personal Google Accounts. This means that accounts of organizations such as businesses and schools will not be affected. The policy itself is designed to meet industry standards for data retention and limit how long Google can retain unused personal information.

Increasingly stringent regulatory standards for data security and privacy require many organizations to revise their customer and user content policies. GDPR and other regulations do not list specific data retention years, but require companies to follow best practices to determine how long to retain information.

When updating its own policy on unused data to two years, Google cited security issues as a deciding factor. The company says it strives to protect customer information from spam, phishing scams and account takeovers, but dormant accounts are more likely to be compromised.

“Forgotten or neglected accounts often rely on old or reused passwords that may have been compromised and don’t have two-factor authentication in place,” Google said in a news release. This is because there are fewer security checks by users,” he said in a news release. “According to our internal analysis, abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have 2-Step Verification set up than active accounts. In many cases, once an account is compromised, it can be used for everything from identity theft to crime.” A vehicle for unwanted or malicious content such as spam. ”

To avoid panicking users, Google will roll out the new policy slowly and carefully. The change will go into effect today, but will not affect users with inactive accounts until December 2023. After that, the company said it would take a phased approach, focusing on accounts that were created but never used again. Before an inactive account is deleted, Google will send the user multiple notifications to both his Gmail address and the recovery address provided.

The best way to avoid deleting your Google Account is to log in at least once every few years.

In addition to signing into your account, activity indicators include reading or sending emails, using Google Drive, watching YouTube videos, downloading apps from Google Play, using Google Search, and the Sign in with Google option. This includes, for example, logging into an account using Third Party Apps or Services. In addition, subscriptions to apps, services and publications set up through your Google Account are also considered active use.

