AI Industry Leader Encourages ‘Critical’ Congressional Regulation on Emerging Technologies





Key players in the private sector artificial intelligence field met Tuesday at a hearing to encourage further safeguards in the development of advanced generative artificial intelligence systems amid limited regulatory guardrails.

Conducted by the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and Law, the hearing’s shared mission is to maximize the benefits of technology and reduce the risks associated with it, without stifling potentially helpful innovations. was to do

Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, which developed the generative AI program ChatGPT, said government regulatory intervention will be key to mitigating the risk of the increasingly potent virus. [AI] We are also optimistic about the ongoing innovation of our AI technology in public health and climate change issues, as well as the broader public uptake of AI systems.

While we believe that the benefits of the tools we have put in place so far far outweigh the risks, ensuring their safety is vital to our work and we are committed to system security at all levels. “We’re making a lot of effort to have safety built into it,” he said.

Altman said the U.S. government could consider developing and implementing a combination of licensing and testing requirements that AI technology must meet before it can hit the market.

One of the main recommendations Altman discussed in front of lawmakers was to teach values ​​to AI models under development. Reinforcement learning from human feedback, or RLHF, is a technical strategy of machine learning algorithms that augment systems such as ChatGPT to learn parameters of what AI technology can do.

He said it is very important to pre-populate the model. You’re saying here are values, here’s what I want to reflect, or here’s a broad range of everything society allows.

Altman said the approach can be done using synthetic or human-generated data and is part of how OpenAI is updating its upcoming ChatGPT-4 to combat harmful user prompts. . But making these changes mandatory within AI technology will require a large-scale framework dedicated to guiding AI development.

We need to tell policy makers and the world at large that “this is the value” and give them the tools to put it into practice, he said.

Speaking with Sen. Lindsey Graham of RS.C., Altman agreed that the most effective way to grant manufacturing licenses for AI systems would be to create a more agile and smarter government agency. .

Graham and Altman agreed that the virtual agency would have primary jurisdiction over the AI ​​private sector and could grant and revoke production licenses and permits.

Christina Montgomery, chief privacy trust officer at IBM and fellow informant, largely agreed with the need for regulation from both the private and public sectors.

Congress can mitigate the potential risks of AI without stifling innovation, but businesses also have a key role to play in ensuring responsible adoption of AI, he said. Companies actively developing or using AI should have strong internal governance, including the appointment of a Chief AI Ethics Officer responsible for the organization’s trustworthy AI strategy.

Although she differed markedly from Graham, who also shared the view that Altmans needed to set up a new agency to oversee the production of AI technology, Montgomery said the production of new AI tools would require widespread licensing. It said it should be required, but said it supported a rigorous approach to regulating technology in different contexts. As electoral integrity and public health.

He said he didn’t want to relax regulations to address real risks at this time. We have existing regulators who have demonstrated their ability to regulate in their respective areas.

