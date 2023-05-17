ChatGPT Adds Web Browsing Capabilities to Rivals Google Bard and Microsoft Bing





OpenAI recently leveled the playing field in the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot space with a notable update to its ChatGPT model. what’s new? Internet connection. In the past, this was a distinct advantage of Google’s Bard, but no longer.

Last March, OpenAI announced the concept of a ChatGPT plugin, saying it would allow ChatGPT to search the web. We have set up a waitlist for users and developers interested in testing this feature. These features have moved to the beta version of his GPT-4 model of ChatGPT, making them more widely available.

The move seems to have moved quickly, perhaps in response to the release of Google Bard and the features that came with it. Web browsing capabilities also challenge ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing, which uses his GPT-4 for free, similar to OpenAI’s model.

For ChatGPT Plus subscribers, how to enable this feature is in your account settings. Within the Beta Features tab, users can enable the internet connectivity option, which unlocks the ability to request real-time information during chat sessions.

The possibilities for this feature are enormous, allowing your model to surf the web and get the latest information on just about anything. catch? It’s in beta stage, so it’s only available to a select few users. This means that not all ChatGPT Plus users have access at this stage. Also, OpenAI has not disclosed whether it will be able to control what sources ChatGPT uses. We tried asking ChatGPT what we thought were unethical questions and searching for information available on fake news sites, but our efforts were unsuccessful.

A side-by-side comparison by Decrypt asked three chatbots, ChatGPT, Bard and Bingwere, to provide the current price of Bitcoin. The results showed that there are some differences in their functions. ChatGPT used Coinbase as a reference to provide a near-accurate response, while Bard provided results based on its own sources, and Bing provided results based on its own sources, and Bing, since the query was from Brazil, is the exchange rate from US Dollars to Brazilian Reals. We referenced data from Google and CoinMarketCap, including rates. .

Screenshot of results obtained using ChatGPT. Screenshot of results obtained using Google Bard. Screenshot of results obtained using Microsoft Bing.

Google Bard and Bing outperformed ChatGPT not only in response speed, but also in depth of information provided. Both provided an almost immediate response and included additional details such as intraday fluctuations, highs and lows, trading volumes, price changes, and other elements currently missing in ChatGPT’s response. However, ChatGPT was very capable in tasks that required more creative results, such as summarizing and explaining news articles.

Despite these disparities, OpenAI’s move to build Internet connectivity into ChatGPT is a major advancement in AI chatbot competitions. It’s true that the “Plus” benefits might be free on other models, but ChatGPT’s ability to access real-time data gives it a fighting chance. This is just another step far from the finish line for AI Raceone in progress.

