1st AI Summit sets the stage for a future redefined by AI beyond PH

Aboitis Data Innovations (ADI), the data science and artificial intelligence (DSAI) arm of the Aboitis Group, successfully held its 1st AI Summit at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay, Philippines on May 10-11, 2023 held. In partnership with UnionBank of the Philippines, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, and Google Cloud, this landmark event has sparked discussion and action on shaping the future of the country with AI. The summit brought together over 1,000 industry experts from various fields to mark important milestones in the technology landscape of their countries.

With Analog Devices at the forefront, Aboitis Group is now undergoing a major transformation to become the Philippines’ first technology gloom, operating DSAI to transform data into business and sustainability outcomes, Better meet the needs of customers and stakeholders. “AI Summit PH 2023: Redefining the Future with AI” features real-world use cases of data translated into actionable insights and delves into the discussion of challenges, opportunities and advances in the AI ​​and technology space was given.

AI Summit PH 2023 kicked off with a captivating keynote speech titled “Reimagining a Sustainable and Equitable Philippines with AI” by Mr. José Francisco Benítez, Chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Commission, District 3 of Negros Occidental Province It was opened. In his speech, Congressman Benitez emphasized the vital role of technological innovation in promoting national development enshrined in the Philippine Constitution. He emphasized the need for collective action to foster innovation and equip our people with the skills they need to adapt, compete and thrive in a brave new world.

The digital future is our national destiny. Benitez made a strong case for working together to harness the benefits for all.

AI Summit PH 2023 will provide industry leaders, tech innovators and game changers with valuable insights and practical use through a series of engaging events including talks, hearth chats, panel discussions, knowledge sessions and networking opportunities. Provided a platform for sharing cases. About AI implementation. Participants explored the immense potential of AI in revolutionizing various fields, promoting sustainable urban development, transforming financial services, enhancing sustainable smart cities, operationalizing DSAI, and discussing various topics. touched.

Richard Coombes, Customer Solutions Manager for Southeast Asia, Google Cloud, gave a presentation on how Google is bringing AI to people, businesses, and society. He also participated in his discussion panel on Generative AI with leaders from Analog Devices and Amazon Web Services. Google Data Analytics – Southeast Asia Customer Solutions Consultant Tiffany Adriana joined Connected Women and her KPMG Philippines experts to discuss a data-driven foundation with a focus on data literacy and inclusion.

AI Summit PH 2023 also served as an excellent platform for networking and collaboration, facilitating connections between industry experts, entrepreneurs and visionaries. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with tech innovators and game changers, expand their professional networks and explore potential partnerships.

During the two-day summit, ADI and Connected Women will launch a partnership that will allow members of the latter to undertake advanced services such as data processing, language annotation and image annotation for ADI’s data science and artificial intelligence projects. bottom. ADI’s partnership with Milas on building responsible AI solutions for the power sector was also announced through a signing ceremony during the summit. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, her Mila focuses its mission on core research areas such as health, environment and climate change, and AI ethics. Mila expands its expertise and leadership in AI, delivering advances that benefit society as a whole.

On the financial services side, LBC Express, Inc., ADI and UnionBank signed a tripartite agreement to champion financial sustainability at the 1st AI Summit. Through this initiative, LBC customers will be able to access small business loans from UnionBank to help finance their expansion plans. He was also signed to a SeekCap embedded scoring contract by UBX and ADI during the event.

Hats off to Aboitiz Data Innovation for spearheading the 1st Artificial Intelligence Summit. In an official statement, Philippine Vice President Sarah Z. Duterte said she commended the company’s efforts in building strong partnerships in the technology sector and paving the way for national development through technological research and innovation.

A proactive approach to exploring artificial intelligence and finding ways to actively harness it for progress will promote a culture of future thinking and preparedness in society, she added.

On the second day of the summit, Ivan John Uy, Secretary of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT), presented an overview of the DSAI situation in the Philippines and the future outlook for these technologies in the country.

Ui said digital transformation is about constantly adapting and optimizing new solutions to the ever-changing needs of society, and that it starts with a deeper and more meaningful partnership between government and the private sector. . And we all share a common goal of transforming the country and accelerating its progress through the use of all these emerging technologies.

ADI Chief Executive Officer Dr. David R. Herdone thanked the overwhelming response to the country’s first AI Summit and the active participation of industry and government leaders, as well as diverse experts. bottom.

We are thrilled with the success of the AI ​​Summit, which exceeded our expectations in terms of attendance and attendance. The event truly demonstrates the potential of AI to revolutionize Philippine industries and drive sustainable development. “We are proud to have provided a platform for meaningful discussion and collaboration to shape the future of AI in the Philippines,” said Dr. Hadoon.

Building on the success of AI Summit PH 2023, ADI plans to continue driving AI innovation to transform businesses and governments and move communities forward in the Philippines and beyond. They remain committed to advancing AI technology, fostering industry partnerships, and helping companies harness the transformative power of AI for sustainable growth and development.

About Aboitis Data Innovation

Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) is the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI) division of Aboitiz Group. Analog Devices integrates his DSAI operating model across the group to drive a data-driven culture across the organization. Its primary responsibility is to transform data into business outcomes, use information to make better decisions, reinvent business models, and develop high-value solutions for creating new processes, products, and services. to develop. Operating his DSAI across Aboitiz Groups business units, Analog Devices is on a transformational journey that will last more than a century to become the Philippines’ first technology gloom. For more information, visit aboitizdatainnovation.com.

About Philippine Union Bank

UnionBank has always been an early adopter of technological innovations to bring its customers into the future of banking. The company is consistently recognized as one of Asia’s leading companies and ranks among the top universal banks in each country in terms of profitability and technological efficiency. Union Bank will drive the future of banking through TechUp Pilipina to best serve the growing needs of Filipinos around the world while pioneering innovation for a better world. I keep my promises.

About Aboitis Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is a publicly traded company of the Aboitiz Group, which makes significant investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, data science and artificial intelligence. Today, AEV is recognized as one of the best-run companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently recognized for its excellent corporate governance and commitment to corporate social responsibility. With his five generations of business success behind the Aboitis Group, AEV continues to drive change for a better world by moving businesses and communities forward.

Aboitis Group is a member of the Global Compact Network Philippine Board and supports the Philippines’ sustainability efforts at the international level through policies, advocacy and initiatives aligned with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The company also launched the #OneAboitizSustainability Framework, which aims to transform essential businesses into improved sustainable practices and positive environmental and social impacts.

For more information on the #OneAboitizSustainability program, please visit https://sustainability.aboitiz.com/.

