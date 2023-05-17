Case law warning: Google faces sanctions if it doesn’t suspend auto-deletion policy





As organizations continue to use instant messaging collaboration tools such as Google Chat and Slack, legal teams are held accountable and actively work with IT teams to ensure that litigation-related data is stored and stored electronically. It is essential to check whether you are at risk of sanctions for disclosure.

overview:

In this antitrust lawsuit, plaintiffs sought e-discovery sanctions against defendants who failed to save Google Chat messages.

During the discovery process, plaintiffs asked Google about the strange lack of information. [Google] Chat messages in document production. Google responded that chats are typically deleted after 24 hours, that it doesn’t pause automatic deletion after a lawsuit begins, and that it gives employees personal choices about saving Google Chat messages.

Google Information Governance employees testified that Google Chat is typically used for simple, one-off questions such as cafe invitations or personal status updates such as pregnancy announcements. The court found ample evidence that Google employees routinely used Google Chat to conduct substantive discussions. Business topics, including litigation matters.

Plaintiffs then filed a motion for sanctions for Google’s failure to store relevant electronically stored information (ESI), and the court held an evidence hearing on the motion.

Ruling

Motion to impose sanctions. Plaintiffs’ motion for e-discovery sanctions was granted. The court ordered Google to bear the plaintiffs’ legal costs but failed to impose non-monetary sanctions, saying it would proceed further after finding evidence demonstrating the validity of the facts. Lack of custodian compliance. The court ruled that Google Chat evidence could not be recovered by additional discovery measures and that Google had not taken reasonable steps to preserve the data. The unreasonable measures are: Even after the lawsuit became reasonably foreseeable, he did not suspend a document retention policy that was set to automatically delete chats after 24 hours. Google has been made aware of malicious behavior by administrators who do not comply with retention requests. Data may be deleted and potentially associated data may be deleted. Preservation expectations. The court found Google to be a frequent and sophisticated litigator, that Google employees were familiar with document preparation and discovery obligations, and that Google had employees on legal hold due to document retention. He pointed out that there are thousands. Accordingly, the court concluded that Google materially lacked document retention obligations.

Expert Analysis: Redfin Corporate Advisor Angie Nolet, Co-Founder and Host of the eDiscovery Chicks Podcast

This example highlights the importance of both candor and clarity of costs. Google’s efforts to keep Ball under wraps at every stage of its discovery ultimately undermined its position. And the argument that storing chats is too costly fell through, in part because Google had no data-backed evidence of how much it would cost to store them. rice field.

case law tips

