Bailey’s Newest Tower Medallion Winner





From his boyhood in Asheville, Alabama, to the U.S. Air Force, to Louisiana Tech University, to his current position as CEO of Radiance Technologies, William C. Bill Bailey Jr. has worked on the university’s newest tower. A medallion winner, the Louisiana Tech Alumni Association will be established at the Polytechnic Hall of Distinguished Alumni on Saturday, May 20, during the Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony at the Thomas Assembly Center on campus.

The Tower Medallion Award signifies membership in the Hall and is awarded to alumni of the Institute of Technology who have made extraordinary achievements, community service and humanitarian achievements.

After graduating from engineering school in March 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, Mr. Bailey joined Radiance Technologies, then an emerging defense contractor, in 2001. The company has now grown to become the #1 small business provider of non-medical research and development. He serves the Department of Defense and one of the industry’s largest mid-sized companies.

Bailey married her high school sweetheart and enlisted in the Air Force in the summer of 1979. His first assignment was at Barksdale Air Force Base where he was a B-52G Crew Chief. He soon began taking classes at Tech Barksdale in pursuit of his degree. At the end of his first enlistment, the Air Force transferred Bailey to a technical college on a full scholarship so he could complete his studies full-time. After graduating, he was appointed to the United States Air Force as a research and development (R&D) engineer.

After graduating, Bill was assigned to the Foreign Technology Division (now the National Aerospace Information Center) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. His job was to assess the capabilities and vulnerabilities of foreign weapons systems and technology. In this role, he published numerous national intelligence technical studies, assisted in the renegotiation of international arms treaties, and led national intelligence efforts to determine the capabilities of Russia’s new weapons systems. His next assignment was at Phillips Laboratories (now AF Research Labs) in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he assisted in research and development efforts to determine the vulnerability of materials, technologies, and weapon systems to high-energy lasers. .

In 1992, with the Air Force downsizing following the end of the Cold War, Bailey and his family decided to quit the Air Force and return to Alabama. In corporate America, he has held positions from project engineer to CEO in commercial and defense companies until he started working for Radiance Technologies.

As CEO, he provided the vision to make Radiance the number one small business provider of non-medical R&D services to the Department of Defense. Radiance is now one of the largest mid-sized companies in the industry. His vision was simple: a company you wanted to work for and do business with.

Bailey and his family have a strong desire to give back. The Baileys believe they must support institutions that have made a difference in their lives, and have provided consistent, long-term support for the Institute’s academic, innovation and sporting missions. The family’s passion is helping abused and disadvantaged children by supporting orphanages, national and local child advocacy centers, and missions to help incarcerated youth.

Bailey and his wife Sharon currently live in Alabama and have seven children (Bill III, Amy, Michael, Robbie, Julian, McKayla, and Gabriel). They have his three grandchildren named Isabella, Bill IV and Rebecca.

