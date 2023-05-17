A small, focused selection of tech stocks: The fund invests in unknown innovators. Here are the top two options.





When investors think of tech stocks, they may automatically gravitate toward the next big thing, or the behemoths that dominate the S&P 500 SPX (-0.64%). But Robert Stimson, Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates Fund, advocates diversification with exposure to smaller innovators he believes are overlooked in this environment.

River Oak Discovery Fund RIVSX, -0.65% invests in technology-driven companies with a market capitalization of $5 billion or less, averaging around $2 billion. The firm received the highest five-star rating from Morningstar, despite the investment information firm deeming it 1.19% above the average annual cost of assets under management. The fund ranks in the 6th percentile for 5-year performance out of 546 funds in the Morningstars Small Blend category and in the 13th percentile for 10-year performance out of 374 funds. Performance comparisons are net of costs.

The Black Oak Emerging Technologies Fund BOGSX (-0.30%) focuses on mid caps, with some small caps as well, and employs a strategy similar to RIVSX. But there is no limit to the size of companies the fund can invest in, so there is no need to sell shares, Stimpson said. Therefore, the long-term holdings of this fund include Apple Inc. AAPL and Salesforce.com Inc. CRM (+0.60%). The fund is rated 3 stars by him within the Morningstars Technology division and has a low expense ratio of 1.03% for him.

Both funds are concentrated. As of March 31, the River Oak Discovery Fund holds 34 shares and the Black Oak Emerging Technologies Fund holds 35 shares. Below is a list of the largest holdings of both funds.

Stimpson, who co-manages both funds, said in an interview that when investing in small-cap technology, he and colleagues identify companies with a niche focus.

I want companies that know who they are and what they do and do it well, not small companies trying to grow into the next Microsoft, Google or Salesforce, he said. said.

Learn more about the giants that dominate the stock indices: This twist on the traditional S&P 500 stock fund allows you to beat the entire market while mitigating your risk

Stimpson said Oak Associates pays close attention to what company executives say in its earnings calls and presentations, focusing more on sales in niche markets and more than expressing grand visions for exponential growth. He said he liked comments related to operational improvements.

Stimpson said such a narrow focus could support higher valuations over time. They are better candidates for execution and better at fending off the competition.

“I warn everyone that hype can be more danger than opportunity until sales, profits and products are born.”

Oak Funds Chief Investment Officer Robert Stimpson on AI and ChatGPT.

Consider how easily tech giants such as Microsoft Corp. MSFT (+0.74%) and Google holding company Alphabet Inc. GOOGL (+2.57% GOOG, +2.68%) start competing with smaller innovators And all of these factors can be important to investors. Because they can afford such a large investment, he says.

Simpson also said the Oak Associates team is also looking for shareholder-friendly practices when performing screenings for quality metrics, such as improving free cash flow yields. For example, a company may buy back shares. But does a share buyback significantly reduce the number of shares (thereby increasing earnings per share), or does it just mitigate the dilution caused by pushing new shares to executives as part of executive compensation?

Finally, Simpson cautioned investors not to get caught up in the tech-centric hype.

When I talk to customers, I get questions about AI, ChatGPT and how to play it. People are looking at new and exciting innovations, he said. You can replace ChatGPT with Bitcoin, Metaverse, or 3D printing.

I warn you all, hype can be more danger than opportunity until revenue, revenue and product are born.

two examples

These companies are owned by the River Oak Discovery Fund and the Black Oak Emerging Technologies Fund.

Cirrus Logic Inc. CRUS, -3.12%, is the largest holding of the River Oak Discovery Fund. Stimpson has called the company a derivative of Apple’s success.

They focus on chips that go into mobile devices. [vehicles], not just the problem areas of chip areas such as memory and PCs, but also the needs of customers, including Apple. For example, they’re not talking about chips for AI, Stimpson said.

Cirrus focuses on systems and related software used in audio systems.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. KLIC, +1.61% manufactures equipment, tools, and related software used by manufacturers of a wide variety of computer chips and integrated electronic devices.

Stimpson likes the company as a long-term take on the disruptions to global semiconductor manufacturing and supply caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. All semiconductor companies have learned that supply disruptions in Southeast Asia are a problem. As time goes on, it will be a very good opportunity for semiconductor equipment manufacturers. As more factories will be built in more locations, there will be more equipment, he said.

He said KLICK is in a protected position with a return on equity of around 20% and a free cash flow yield of around 10%.

Top fund holdings

As of March 31st, the River Oak Discovery Fund’s largest holdings are:

Company Ticker Percentage of Portfolio Cirrus Logic Inc. CRUS, -3.12% 4.9% Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) reported 4.9% of its portfolio. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (KLIC), +1.61% 4.6% AEIS, +0.54% 4.5% Cohu Inc. COHU, +1.20% 3.7% Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) reports a 3.7% stake in the company Did. ABG, -2.24% 3.7% Cornferry KFY, -1.04% 3.6% Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFY). KFRC, -2.42% 3.4% Ambarella (NASDAQ:KFRC) AMBA, -0.66% 3.3% Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT, -1.70% 3.3% Perficient Inc. PRFT, +0.32% 3.2%

Click on the ticker to see details for each company.

Click here for Tomi Kilgores’ in-depth guide to the wealth of information available for free on MarketWatch’s Quote page.

As of March 31st, the Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund’s largest holdings are:

Percentage of company tickers in portfolio Apple Inc. AAPL, 5.7% KLA Corp. KLAC, +1.17% 4.6% Advanced Energy Industries Inc. AEIS, +0.54% 4.5% Cohu Inc. COHU, +1.20% 4.1% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. SEDG, -3.97% 3.9% Cirrus Logic Inc. CRUS, -3.12% 3.9% Cohu Inc. COHU, +1.20% 3.9% Ambarella Inc. AMBA, -0.66% 3.4% Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. AIT, -1.70% 3.4% Salesforce Inc.CRM, +0.60% 3.3%

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/tech-stock-picks-that-are-small-and-focused-this-fund-invests-in-unsung-innovators-here-are-2-top-choices-2028d2aa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos