Tech.eu Summit 2023 Thank you to our partners





We are less than 10 days away from kicking off the 2nd Tech.eu Summit with a bang.

We look forward to meeting you in the audience and learning from the speakers who have kindly agreed to participate over the past few months.

But we also wanted to say a big thank you to all our wonderful event sponsors, ecosystem, media and exhibit partners.

platinum partner

gr8

GR8 Tech is a B2B iGaming company, providing stable, resilient, adaptable and scalable business solutions for iGaming companies. This business solution is easy to integrate and manage without requiring monitoring or intrusion.

Team at GR8 Tech Gold Partners

Orrick

Orrick is a global law firm focused on the areas of technology and innovation, providing comprehensive legal services to start-ups, scale-up companies and established technology companies.

European Innovation Council

The European Innovation Council is at the forefront of driving breakthrough innovation in Europe, providing funding and support to entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures, a respected venture capital firm, provides the funding and strategic guidance needed to back ambitious technology companies with global potential and drive growth and innovation.

bipo

A global leader in HR and business process optimization, BIPO empowers businesses by simplifying complex HR tasks and increasing efficiency.

silver partner

cultivate

Colendi provides embedded fintech services that democratize banking services for consumers, merchants, financial and non-financial institutions to overcome the limitations associated with legacy banking.

Settle

Setl is a pioneer in blockchain technology, providing scalable solutions that facilitate payments and settlements for multi-asset, multi-currency institutions.

CONFERENCES, ECOSYSTEM AND MEDIA PARTNERS

b central

Located in the heart of Brussels, BeCentral is a co-working space designed to foster innovation and collaboration among digital entrepreneurs and start-ups.

BeCentral Youth Campus

women foundry

This global initiative empowers women entrepreneurs and provides them with the resources, mentorship and support they need to build and scale successful startups.

Scale-up Flanders

Scaleup Vlaanderen, an initiative by the Flemish government, provides coaching, resources and networking opportunities to support companies on their scale-up journey.

This is a scale-up workshop. Image Source: LinkedIn

boot flash

StartupBlink is a global startup ecosystem, providing a platform for startups, coworking spaces and accelerators to connect, grow and succeed.

visit brussels

Visit Brussels, the official tourist office of Brussels, promotes Brussels as a leading destination for tourists, business and international events.

fintech belgium

Fintech Belgium is a leading advocate for the financial technology sector in Belgium, driving innovation and growth within the fintech ecosystem.

IT key media

ITKEY Media, a leading digital media company, provides the latest news, insights and analysis on the world of technology and startups.

alliance for startups

A global network of over 40 startup associations, ALLIED FOR STARTUPS works to make startups’ voices heard in government, policy and business.

B-Tech

BeTech is committed to strengthening the Belgian tech scene and is a platform that connects technology enthusiasts, start-ups and investors.

Exhibitor partner

Turbo Slow NFT Agency

At the forefront of the digital art world, Turboslow NFT Agency specializes in creating, promoting and managing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for artists and collectors.

