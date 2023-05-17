The Kask Elemento uses 3D printed pads and a semi-carbon shell to improve cooling and aerodynamics.





Kask has unveiled the Elemento, a new all-rounder aero helmet designed for ultimate performance both on and off-road.

Priced at $335/400/375/570 AUD, Kask says the Elemento cuts corners in the quest for performance and offers the very best in aerodynamics, ventilation and safety.

The Elemento was developed in collaboration with the athletes of Team Ineos Grenadiers (a WorldTour team sponsored by Cask), including current Women’s Cross-Country, Marathon and Gravel World Champion Pauline Ferrand Plouvot.

According to Kask, the Elemento is a versatile helmet that is equally useful for road cycling, cross-country mountain biking, gravel riding, cyclocross racing, and more.

Thermal comfort is as important as aerodynamics

According to Kask, temperature regulation is important for optimal performance.cask

Kask said development of Elemento began in 2020, analyzing a number of scientific studies that focused on how an athlete’s performance changes with body temperature.

The Italian brand says these studies have concluded that an athlete’s thermal comfort is as important as helmet weight and aerodynamics when it comes to optimizing performance.

As a result, the company set out to develop a helmet that it claims does not compromise any of these three properties.

The new Elemento is claimed to offer no compromises between aerodynamics, weight and breathability.cask

Even the best aero road helmets usually compromise to some degree when it comes to ventilation (usually due to fewer or smaller vents), but Kask claims the Elemento can do it all doing.

According to Kask, this was achieved through the introduction of two new technologies. One is Fluid Carbon 12, a composite technopolymer (an advanced plastic that is more resistant to heat and stress than standard plastics), and the other is Multipod, a 3D-printed material used for the internal padding.

A new 3D-printed multipod pad is claimed to improve the helmet’s ventilation and safety.Simon von Bromley / Our Media

The Elemento’s basic design is similar to Kask’s other all-rounder aero helmet, the Protone Icon.

According to Kask, using Fluid Carbon 12 for the outer shell allowed them to increase the size of the Elementos’ internal ventilation channels. This is claimed to improve the ability to keep a rider’s head cool despite the reduced size of the external vents.

Additionally, these tiny vents are claimed to improve the Elemento’s aerodynamic performance.

Kask used a technopolymer called Fluid Carbon 12 to reinforce the helmet’s outer shell, allowing the internal channels to expand without compromising safety.Simon Von Bromley

Kask says the Elemento has 1.5% less air resistance and an estimated 0.26 degrees lower head temperature than the Protone Icon.

The multipod pad’s open-lattice construction is claimed to significantly improve breathability compared to traditional pads, while also enhancing the helmet’s safety proof.

5-star safety rating

Kask says the Elemento is a versatile helmet that can compete with the best in terms of safety.cask

Instead of opting for third-party systems such as MIPS, Kask has long relied on proprietary technology to protect riders from rotational brain injury in the event of a crash or accident while riding.

For example, Kasks internal rotational impact WG11 tests are said to exceed all basic industry standards for helmet safety.

Elementos 3D printed multipod pads are said to improve your ability to protect your head from rotational impact forces.cask

The multi-pod pad in particular is claimed to help the Elemento withstand linear and rotational impacts and has isotropic properties. In other words, it behaves the same no matter which direction the force is applied.

Kask says this helped the Element earn a five-star (out of five) rating from the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab. While this is new to Kask, it’s worth noting that previously only Valegro had been tested by Virginia Tech (with a 3-star rating).

Kask Elemento Specs and Pricing

Elemento uses Kask’s latest Octofit+ retention system.cask

The Kask Elemento features the same Octofit+ retention system as the Protone Icon and Kasks recently launched Utopia Y aero road helmet.

A size M helmet weighs 260 g if not specified, while a white size M sample weighs 271 g.

For comparison, the size M Protone Icon claims to weigh 230g, while the size M Utopia Y weighed 258g when we got it.

Our sample weighs 271g, 11g over the nominal weight.Simon von Bromley / Our Media

With an MSRP of $335/$400/375/AUD $570, the Elemento is the most expensive road, gravel and XC helmet in the Kasks range.

Elemento is available in six colors: Black, Bottle Green, Oxford Blue, Red, Silver and White.

